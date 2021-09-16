Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston’s ‘The Bodyguard’ Is Getting a Remake

The movie that helped catapult Whitney Houston into being an international icon is getting a remake. In 1992, Houston achieved worldwide fame thanks to starring as Rachel Marron alongside Kevin Costner as Frank Farmer in Warner Bros. Studios’, The Bodyguard. Houston played a pop singing sensation who is being stalked by a crazed fan. She turns to Costner’s character, who is a bodyguard to protect her. Despite giving him a hard time along the way, the two fall in love.

By the end of its theatrical run, The Bodyguard made over $400 million and was coined the “date night” movie of the year. An accompanying soundtrack featuring songs from the film and Houston originals topped the charts for more than a year. Houston’s signature ballad, “I Will Always Love You,” spent 14 weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Charts. A worldwide tour also ensued. Houston credits the movie and soundtrack with putting her at the peak of her career, with its success lasting nearly three years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In recent years, a Broadway musical grew in popularity. Now, Matthew López, a Tony-nominated playwright, has been hired to write a reimagined version of the film for Warner Bros, Variety reports. Lawrence Kasdan of Kasdan Pictures, and Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producers on the remake. The report notes that Rideback’s Nick Reynolds will executive produce. Kasdan was the writer and producer of the original film.

Rumblings about a remake have been in talks since at least 2011, with leads such as Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson or Channing Tatum and rapper Cardi B being considered. No official casting decisions have been released to the public yet.

The film is considered one of the greats and is synonymous with Houston’s career. Costner chose Houston specifically, with the late singer initially turning it down. Scheduling conflicts due to her touring and recording schedule would delay her participation. But Costner put the film on hold to accompany Houston.