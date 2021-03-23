'Yellowstone' Season 4: Expected Release Date and More Details to Know

Yellowstone Season 3 ended with an explosive season finale and left fans wanting to see new episodes as soon as possible. There were several questions about important members of the family and whether they lived or died. The list included John Dutton (Kevin Costner), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes). Fans do not know if these beloved characters will ultimately return, but they are frequently asking for answers, as well as a new slate of episodes. With spring officially arriving, the anticipation for Season 4 is building. The fans believe that the new episodes will hit the Paramount Network sometime in June and start with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) going on a violent rampage. The official Instagram account confirmed that the new season will begin in 2021 but did not provide an exact date. Similarly, the show's social media team has made several teases about several characters without revealing any spoilers. These posts just spark comments about who is really behind the vicious attacks in Season 3. Here is the available information about the upcoming slate of episodes.

The Ranch View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) One of the biggest draws of Yellowstone is the massive home inhabited by Dutton and his family. This lodge sits near picturesque mountains and makes viewers want to visit Montana. In reality, the home is actually the Chief Joseph Ranch, a real working ranch owned by a private family. The people in charge of the ranch let the cast and crew film episodes on-site, and they also rent out rooms to tourists when the show is not in production. While the Yellowstone account has not provided a release date for the upcoming episodes, those in charge of the Chief Joseph Ranch sparked comments. The ranch's account posted a photo in November and said that production had wrapped. This news made many viewers believe that Season 4 will arrive in late spring or early summer. prevnext

The Bunkhouse Boys View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian Bohen (@ianbohen) While many main characters face an unknown fate following the Season 3 finale, there are multiple co-stars that will return. Ian Bohen, one of the Bunkhouse Boys, confirmed this fact with a post on Instagram. He showed himself and Denim Richards in full costume. Bohen said that they had wrapped Season 4. Hauser also confirmed that key members of the bunkhouse will return with a photo of his own that showed them together on horseback. However, Jimmy (Jefferson White) was missing. prevnext

Jimmy's Fate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jefferson White (@_jeffersonwhite) Heading into Season 4, there is a consensus among fans that Jefferson White will return after a frightening incident involving a bucking horse. However, the show's Instagram feed has not confirmed this return. The account did post a photo of White standing in his costume and smiling for the camera, but it was only to promote the actor's behind-the-scenes photography from Season 3. While Jimmy did not wake up after slamming into the ground during the finale, it's highly unlikely that he died. He first appeared during the pilot episode and quickly grew into a fan-favorite character. Of the "Bunkhouse Boys," Jimmy is the most popular and has the longest-running storyline. prevnext

Rip's Scenes are Done View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) Hauser provided a major reveal to fans in mid-November by posting a simple photo on Instagram. He showed a script sitting on a table bearing the title of an upcoming film, Panama. Hauser explained in the caption that he was done working on the fourth season of Yellowstone. It was now time for him to hop on a plane and head down to Puerto Rico to meet up with Mel Gibson and an entirely different cast. Days prior, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards also revealed that they had wrapped production on their respective characters. prevnext

Wes Bentley's Fate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) The end of Season 3 created several questions about Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and whether he was turning into an evil character. Jamie had always been a conflicted character, but the finale made it appear that he was a villain. He told Rip at the end of the season that the ranch hand needed to stop calling him in a conversation that took place after a coordinated assassination attempt on the other members of the Dutton family. Bentley will obviously play a major role during Season 4, and the Yellowstone Instagram account is hinting that he might have a darker fate, like a Western version of Anakin Skywalker. prevnext

Rip Evolves View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) One key factor that will play a role in Season 4 of Yellowstone is the continuing growth of Rip. John Dutton's right-hand man evolved during Season 3, falling in love and accepting happiness for seemingly the first time in his life. He made major strides and changed from the character that takes people to the train station into one that is more willing to give second chances. Now Hauser is promising even more as he prepares to don his cowboy hat once more. "I've had the opportunity with Rip to be able to, you know, see him grow, and talk to Taylor [Sheridan] about it, and the growth of the character through the years," Hauser said during an interview for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. "In Season 4 coming up, it's more of that, more of seeing Rip evolve." prevnext

Heavy Dose of Hospitals View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) With so many people facing uncertain fates following the Season 3 finale, there are questions about who lived and who died. Paramount Network has not provided these answers, but IMDB has added some important information. According to the cast list for the first episode of Season 4, there will be scenes at a hospital. Christopher Goodman plays a doctor while Mike D. Harris plays a hospital visitor. There are four characters that could be in the hospital — John, Kayce, Beth and Jimmy — after Season 3's explosive finale. All could potentially wake up in a hospital bed or only a few. prevnext

Ryan Bingham Returns View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Bingham (@ryanbingham_official) Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham, the man who portrays Walker, originally appeared during the first season. He stuck around for a few episodes, butting heads with Rip on a regular basis, before disappearing in order to avoid death. However, he made a surprising return at the end of Season 3 and helped take part in a fairly gruesome scene. Speaking with PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview in September, Bingham confirmed that he would return to the Dutton ranch in Season 4. He wasn't yet on set with Richards and some of the other actors at the time of the interview due to waiting for the call to head up to Montana. He later posted several photos and videos from Montana that showed him preparing for the season. He also revealed that he was rehabbing a torn ACL. prevnext