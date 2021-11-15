‘Yellowstone’ Season 4, Episode 3: Watch Live and Stream, Channel and Time

Yellowstone season 4 premiered on Nov. 7 with some notable deaths and big changes for the Dutton family, and fans are eager to continue the hunt for who is responsible for the attacks that closed out last season. The third episode of the season, “All I See Is You,” airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network, but there are definitely other ways to stream the episode if that channel isn’t included in your cable package.

Paramount Network does have a livestream available for viewers with cable or satellite subscriptions. The network is also available to stream on many Internet TV platforms like FuboTV. You can sign up for FuboTV today and get a free trial. The Starter tier is available for $64.99 per month and includes 111 channels, 250 hours of cloud DVR space and can be shared among three screens at once.

Although Yellowstone is a Paramount Television production, the first three seasons are not available to stream on Paramount+. Thanks to a streaming deal ViacomCBS struck with NBCUniversal, they are only available at Peacock. Paramount+ will be home to the upcoming prequel series, 1883, starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as the ancestors of the Dutton family, following their move out west. 1883 will be released on Dec. 19. Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan‘s Mayor of Kingstown will also debut on Paramount+ on Nov. 14.

Fans will definitely be finding a way to watch no matter what and showed up in record numbers to watch last week’s two-part season premiere. The Season 4 premiere more than doubled the live audience for the Season 3 premiere last year with 8 million total live viewers, reports Deadline. Season 3 started off with 4.2 million viewers. Sunday night’s premiere was the most-watched cable series telecast since a 2018 episode of The Walking Dead, according to Nielsen data the Paramount Network released Monday. It even did better than the Game of Thrones Season 4 premiere, which had 6.6 million live viewers.

Even the demographic numbers were surprising. The show drew a 3.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up 82% from the Season 3 premiere. It had 2 million viewers in the 18-49 age range, and 2.9 million in the 25-54 demographic. That’s the biggest Live+SameDay viewerships in both demographics for a cable show in 2021, Paramount Network said.