'Yellowstone' Season 4: 7 Things We Want to See

Season 3 of Yellowstone came to an end in August with an explosive finale, which left the fates of several characters in doubt. There is no set release date for Season 4, but fans are impatiently waiting for every single possible update while rewatching the episodes on Peacock, which has a free seven-day trial. They are also making predictions about what will happen in the upcoming slate of episodes. Specifically, many believe that the level of violence will increase tenfold. Like the viewers at home, the editors at PopCulture.com have raised expectations for the upcoming season. There are several things that we want to see occur, including multiple characters dying. Of course, not all of the hopes are dark. We also want to see romance blossom and characters try to pursue their passions.

John Dutton Survive (Photo: Paramount Networks) Season 3 came to an end with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sitting against a car on the side of the highway. He had just been shot several times by masked gunmen, creating concerns about his future. One of the bullets destroyed Dutton's phone instead of piercing his heart, but the patriarch still appeared to be on the edge of death. When Season 4 begins, we want to see Costner's character heavily involved. He is the biggest draw on the show, and he still has some important storylines to complete. Dutton still has to prevent the takeover of his land that would turn the acreage into an airport. prevnext

Walker and Rip Team Up (Photo: Paramount Network/ViacomCBS) When Ryan Bingham joined Yellowstone, he immediately became an adversary of Rip Wheeler. His character, Walker, had a romantic interlude with Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and then he shied away from violence, ultimately forcing Kayce Dutton to take him away from the ranch. Walker did return after Rip grabbed him off of the street, and he survived certain death by "retaking the brand" from another character. However, he and Rip still butted heads. With several people potentially injured or dead following the explosive finale of Season 3, Rip will need extra hands to help him track down the villainous people responsible. Walker may shy away from violence, but Yellowstone's writers would create a lot of fans by having him and Rip team up for a rampage like never seen before. prevnext

Roarke Morris's Fate (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) There were multiple new characters that appeared in Season 3 of Yellowstone, including a Lost alum. Josh Holloway landed the role of hedge fund manager Roarke Morris and immediately became a thorn in the side of the Dutton family. He quickly went from someone that loved to fish to someone that wanted to take over the ranch. Several questions surfaced at the end of Season 3 about whether Morris was partially responsible for the attacks on the Dutton family and whether he would receive any comeuppance. That question remains unanswered as Season 4 approaches, but all villain characters see their lives come to a violent end. Hopefully, Morris sees the same fate as some point in the upcoming episodes. prevnext

Jimmy Compete in Rodeo Again (Photo: Paramount Network/ViacomCBS) Ranch hand Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White) has become one of the most popular characters since he first appeared on Yellowstone. The ranch hand went from a career criminal to someone that displayed a talent for the rodeo. However, he suffered an injury after getting distracted at a major event. He landed in the hospital and promised Dutton that he would no longer ride bucking animals, but tried once again at the end of Season 3 and fell to the ground. While Jimmy did not open his eyes after slamming onto the ground, there are still questions about whether he will ever attempt to ride a bucking horse ever again. Jimmy seems to be the happiest when he is competing, and his love interest played by Eden Brolin has pushed for him to do so once again. Season 4 will not be complete until Jimmy is back on a horse. prevnext

Rip on a Rampage (Photo: Paramount Network/ViacomCBS) The end of Season 3 featured Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) trying to contact several members of the family. He was unable, so he reached out to Jamie and prompted a very tense conversation in which the adopted Dutton family member said that they "shouldn't talk anymore." This moment seemingly made Jamie the villain, and now it's time to watch Rip get violent. The fan-favorite ranch hand has been vicious in the past, but he needs to go Old Testament on anyone that hurt his family in Season 4. prevnext

Flashbacks Featuring Lee Dutton View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave Annable (@dave_annable) When the Yellowsone pilot aired on Paramount, there was a fourth Dutton child. Actor Dave Annable portrayed Lee Dutton, the oldest child. He was a livestock agent and helped the family recover a stolen herd of cattle, but he died after being shot. However, Annable sparked rumors of a return to the series after posting a photo on Instagram showing himself taking a COVID-19 test. He talked about the cold weather and said that he was keeping his beard. While Lee is technically dead, Yellowstone has not shied away from flashback sequences in the first three seasons. Hopefully, this trend continues with more episodes featuring the oldest Dutton child. There are several stories to be told that could provide even more information about the ranching family and the relationships. prevnext