'Yellowstone' Fans Think New Photo Features Major Clue About Season 4

Yellowstone fans have eagerly awaited the return of the Dutton family since Season 3's explosive finale. The episodes will not air until later in 2021, but the show may have just dropped a major clue about Season 4's direction. Many fans believe that the photo confirms that Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) is the villain.

The post on Instagram showed Jamie with his arm on a fence post and a serious look at his face. Dark and ominous clouds served as the backdrop of the photo. "Even the clouds around Jamie are ominous," the caption of the post stated. This photo combined with the caption prompted many comments from fans. Several said that Jamie was responsible for the violent ending to Season 3 and expressed a desire to see him "get clipped" early in Season 4.

The final episode of Season 3 came to an end with three members of the Dutton family in danger. Masked gunmen shot John Dutton (Kevin Costner) several times as he attempted to help a stranded motorist. The episode ended with him propped against a vehicle and looking down a lonely highway.

Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) saw a similar situation unfold at his place of business. Gunmen broke into his office with the goal of filling him full of lead. However, the military veteran flipped over his desk and used it for cover. Though the episode did not reveal whether he survived the ensuing battle.

Finally, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) received a mysterious package at her former office at Schwartz & Meyer. The camera panned to the outside of the building and showed a massive explosion. The episode came to an end without revealing whether Beth lived or died.

Many pointed to Jamie as the possible culprit based on two factors. First, his real father, played by Will Patton, made ominous comments and seemingly supported violence against the Dutton family. Second, there was a phone call between Jamie and Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). Beth's fiance called Jamie to ask if he had any problems contacting the other members of the family. However, Jamie stopped the conversation and said he doesn't think Rip should call him anymore.

Based on the season finale and the Instagram post, there are many fans that believe Jamie is evil and will face retribution in the upcoming slate of episodes. Though a few people in the comments actually said that the post was a classic misdirect. They expressed the opinion that Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) survived the Season 2 finale and came back to take on the Dutton family once again.