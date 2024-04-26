Poppy Harlow is leaving CNN after 16 years with the network. The longtime anchor, who most recently anchored the ill-fated CNN This Morning program, announced her decision in a memo to colleagues Friday morning, sharing that she intends to continue "to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it."

"The nearly two decades since have been a gift. I have been inspired by you and learned so much from you – who are (and will remain) dear friends," Harlow wrote in the email, per CNN. "I grew up here: as a journalist and as a person. I was allowed to stumble, to falter, and then to try again with the support and care of this CNN family. This place has shaped me as a leader, taught me resilience, shown me the value of perspective and how to make hard decisions."

Harlow's exit follows February's news that Harlow and Phil Mattingly's CNN This Morning was canceled amid a larger revamp of CNN's morning schedule. The program was launched in November 2022 by former network chief Chris Licht, with Harlow anchoring alongside Don Lemon and Kaitlan Collins. Lemon was later ousted from the network in April 2023, with Collins then leaving for her primetime show the following June. Mattingly was brought on to co-host alongside Harlow, but the show eventually got cut. While both Harlow and Mattingly were offered other roles – Mattingly has since been named a national correspondent – Harlow decided to leave, the network confirmed.

In announcing her departure, Harlow, who first joined CNN in 2008 after serving as anchor for Forbes Video Network and an anchor and reporter for NY1 News, said she "Loved every moment" of her time with CNN. During her time at the network, she worked in a variety of roles at the network, reporting on breaking stories like the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings and 2015 Paris terror attacks.

In his own statement, Mark Thompson, CNN's chief executive, praised her as a "unique talent who combines formidable reporting and interviewing prowess with a human touch that audiences have always responded to. She's been a wonderful colleague at CNN, and we know she will have much success in her future endeavors."

As she exits the network, Harlow said she plans to "walk our children to school and pick them up (hopefully they won't get sick of me!), and to support the evolution of journalism in every way I can, while preserving the human(ity) in it. I'm excited for what is ahead – and I will be rooting for CNN always."