‘Yellowstone’ Renewed for Season 4 Has Fans Losing It Online

Fans are celebrating after Paramount Network officially renewed Yellowstone for Season 4. News of the renewal was announced Friday, months ahead of the slated Season 3 summer premiere, taking viewers of the popular drama by surprise, many of whom flocked to social media to react to the early renewal.

“Let’s go to work … on season 4 of [Yellowstone],” the series’ official Instagram account also shared the news. “Yes, [Paramount Network] has ordered another season of your favorite show.”

The Renewal Isn’t Much of a Surprise

Although fans were certainly shocked by the news, Yellowstone‘s early renewal wasn’t all that surprising. The series is the network’s most-watched scripted series ever, with its second season holding a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It has also earned the spot as the #1 scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV in the key 18-49 demographic and was the most-watched 2019 summer series on cable TV among total viewers.

What Is ‘Yellowstone’ About?

Yellowstone

“Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect — the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park,” an official synopsis for the series reads.

Who Does it Star?

Costner also serves as an executive producer along with John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari.

When Does Season 3 premiere?

“We really want things to be cinematic with really great storytelling and have complex, nuanced, complicated characters where the setting is almost like a prime character of the whole piece,” Kent Alterman, President of Comedy Central, Paramount Network, and TV Land, told Deadline just a month ahead of the Season 3 renewal. “The best example of that is Yellowstone. It’s very cinematic. It has a movie star in Kevin Costner. It’s got really deep, rich, complicated characters, the great interpersonal family relationships, and it can just keep exploring a lot of different stories with those characters.”

What Do We Know About Season 3?

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” he said. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.”

“It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3,” Grimes added.

Is ‘Yellowstone’ Available to Stream?

Peacock is scheduled to launch in July with more than 10,000 hours of television content and more than 1,200 hours of movie content.

Taylor Sheridan Signed a Major Deal

Yellowstone

“David Glasser and 101 Studios will executive produce all projects under the deal,” the announcement read. “Keith Cox, President of ViacomCBS Entertainment and Youth Studios, will oversee the projects.”

The deal will include the first season of scripted drama Mayor of Kingstown, which was ordered to series in January of this year.

“Set in a small Michigan town centered on seven federal prisons, Mayor of Kingstown follows the McClusky family, the power brokers between the criminals, the cops, the prisoners and politicians who all have something at stake,” the synopsis for the series reads.