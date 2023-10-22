'Yellowstone' Finale: Kevin Costner Takes on Corrupt Sheriff in Opening Scene

CBS aired the Yellowstone Season 1 finale tonight as it continues its encore presentation of the Paramount Network series. At the start of the episode, the show jumps right back into the investigation going on at the Dutton Ranch. Kevin Costner is in top form as John Dutton in the episode's first scene, as his character faces off with law enforcement. Spoilers ahead for Yellowstone Season 1, Episode 7 ("The Unravelling: Part 2").

Fans will recall that they came across two doomed hikers clinging from a cliffside while hunting a bear in episode 7. The hikers fell to their deaths, and ranch hand Rip Walker was forced to take down the bear moments after as he stood on the cliff's edge. Wildlife officials do not believe Rip's claim that he killed the bear in self-defense, so they are investigating if he had true cause.

As the scene opens, we see the rotting and ravaged bear carcass on the ground. Rip, John Dutton (Kevin Costner), a wildlife officer and a local sheriff named Donnie. The sheriff insists he did not find any evidence of shell casings where Rip shot the bear.

"[I] didn't find anything 'cause I don't think he was standing there," Donnie insists.

John questions the sheriff's motives and re-enacts the scene with a rifle. She shoots off two shots from the kneeling position Rip took to see where the casings landed. As he suspected, the casings land next to the cliffside. The Dutton patriarch then notices Donnie hiding something in his pocket.

"Give it to me," John declares as he storms up to the law enforcement official. Out of the sheriff's pocket comes a bag with shell casings, and the sheriff quickly has some explaining to do.

"Just forgot you picked this up, sheriff? That's evidence," the wildlife officer says. "That is self-defense, sheriff. I have no idea why you would want to disguise that."

Donnie claims he forgot he picked up the casings, a lie that no one believes. John then confronts the sheriff and demands answers to what he is actually up to.

"I ain't up to s—," Donnie says. "And that shell casing may get him off the hook with Fish and Wildlife, but I just pulled two dead bodies out of that canyon, and I ain't taking your muscle's word about what happened."

John then accuses him of being bribed to frame Rip, to which Donnie has a less-than-satisfactory answer.

"I'm starting a list, Donnie," John says. "You just made your way on it."

John walks away with Rip and expresses his frustration and concern that multiple local parties are targeting him at once.

"The whole county's turning on me, Rip. The whole f—ing place," John says.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.