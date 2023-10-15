'Yellowstone': How Gretchen Mol Joined the Cast as Evelyn Dutton

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Gretchen Mol's final appearance (so far) on Yellowstone aired on CBS Sunday night, sparking many to wonder about her time on the Paramount Network drama. Mol appeared as Dutton matriarch Evelyn Dutton in two episodes of Yellowstone Season 1, which is currently being re-broadcast on CBS. In one of her only interviews about the show, Mol dished on how she joined the show. It seemed like a pretty straightforward Hollywood offer, but the prospect was more exciting to her due to creator Taylor Sheridan's involvement.

"I got this call [asking], 'Do you want to be involved in this show with Taylor Sheridan?'" Mol told TV Insider back in August 2018. "I had just watched Wind River and it was really me just wanting to be a part of whatever he was creating because I knew there'd be good characters. I spoke with Taylor and we talked about who Evelyn was and I was really interested."

(Photo: Paramount Network)

Mol played Evelyn in flashbacks during two Yellowstone Season 1 episodes, "No Good Horses" (Episode 3) and "A Monster Is Among Us" (Episode 7). Episode 3 actually shows Evelyn's death, one of the most traumatic experiences in the Dutton family. Episode 7, which airs on CBS tonight, sees her have a serious conversation with her daughter Beth.

An odd aspect of Mol's work on Yellowstone is that she has yet to return to the show. Her on-screen counterpart, Josh Lucas (who plays young John Dutton), has gone on to appear in several more episodes. It's unclear why she hasn't been written into more episodes. At the time, she was definitely down to return.

"I think we're all open to coming back," she told TV Insider at the time. "Taylor would say that he was excited the whole Dutton family existed together in the flashbacks and he could have fun writing those scenes. He teased whole episodes [of the flashback cast]. I'd love to (do) that, same with Josh Lucas."

