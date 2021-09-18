‘Yellowstone’ Reveals First Look at New Character

Yellowstone‘s fourth season debuts on Nov. 7, and fans are desperate for any clues about the new episodes. Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive look at Piper Perabo’s new character, and it looks like she is going to be a thorn in the side of the Dutton family. The Coyote Ugly actress Is playing “an environmental activist named Summer Higgins who protests industrialized farming in Montana.” However, because of the precarious state that three of the Duttons — patriarch/rancher John Dutton (Kevin Costner), daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly), and son Kayce (Luke Grimes) — were left In at the end of season 3, Perabo could not offer any additional details about her character.

“When John Dutton or Rip [Cole Hauser] want to get rid of people, they talk about taking them to the train station,” Perabo told EW. “I don’t want to be taken to the train station!” In the exclusive photo, Perabo is seen getting taken away In handcuffs, so it’s clear that she Is going to stir up plenty of trouble next season. Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead).

Perabo has been a working actress since the late ’90s, starring in some very recognizable films. Possibly her most well-known movie is the 2000 musical rom-com Coyote Ugly. Other high-profile films that Perabo has starring in include the Cheaper by the Dozen franchise, The Prestige, The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, and Looper. Most recently, Perabo appeared in Spontaneous, a dark sci-fi rom-com starring Katherine Langford, Charlie Plummer.

In addition to her lengthy film career, Perabo has also starred in a number of TV shows, including a lead role on Covert Affairs. She also starred in the short-lived legal drama Notorius, as well as British comedy Turn Up Charlie. In 2020, Perabo turned up on Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, and is set to appear in the forthcoming Fox dramedy The Big Leap.

Yellowstone in a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham.