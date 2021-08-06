Kevin Costner Reacts to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's Casting in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883'

✖

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be starring as two ancestors of the Dutton family in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel series 1883, and Yellowstone star Kevin Costner is a fan of the casting decision. The actor, who stars as sixth-generation Dutton family patriarch John Dutton on the Paramount series, hopped into the comments of McGraw's Instagram post announcing the news, writing, "Dutton looks good on you," via his band's Instagram account.

"Thanx… Great grandson!!! means a lot from you," McGraw replied. McGraw and Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively. Sam Elliot has also been cast in the show as Shea Brennan, a cowboy who is tasked with guiding a group from Texas to Montana. In a video talking to fans, McGraw shared that he and Hill are "pretty excited" about their new project. "Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliot, I mean, goodness gracious, for the new Yellowstone prequel called 1883," he continued. "It's gonna be a fantastic family saga about the original Duttons and their journey to Montana and how they founded the ranch up there."

The 54-year-old added that the prequel is written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who McGraw called "one of the most special writers I've ever had the pleasure of reading material from." "We couldn't be more excited," he continued, noting that a lot of fans asked about the beard he's recently been sporting, and "now you know why."

McGraw's post also drew several comments from other famous friends including Lady A's Charles Kelley, who wrote, "Well that’s freaking cool. I’m just now getting into that show. Can I co star on something?" Rita Wilson shared, "You guys are going to be so good in this!" Chris Lane, who recently named his newborn son after the Dutton family, commented, "This is dope!" Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild added, "Incredible!!!!!"

Costner also replied to Hill's announcement post, which was a Boomerang of the singer holding her 1883 script. "Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!" she wrote. "I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

"Welcome to the ranch," Costner shared. Chris Stapleton's wife, Morgane, added, "THIS IS THE BEST NEWS!!!! I am so excited!!!" and Martina McBride declared, "Yesssssss!!!!"