Kevin Costner Confirms He Won't Return to 'Yellowstone'

Costner says that he is 'not going to be able to continue' his role as John Dutton on 'Yellowstone.'

Kevin Costner is officially off of Yellowstone. The actor confirmed the news in an Instagram post, putting to rest more than a year of speculation about his future with the Paramount Network series.

"I just want to reach out and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on 'Horizon' and doing all the things that's required and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love – that I know you love," Costner said in the short clip. "I just realized that I'm not going to be able to continue Season 5b or into the future."

"It was something that really changed me," he added. "I loved it, and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I won't be returning. I love the relationship we've been able to develop, and I'll see you at the movies."

It was previously announced that Yellowstone Season 5 will be the show's final outing — following reports that Costner had quit — with the series coming to an end in November 2024. It was later reported that Costner wanted to return to the Taylor Sheridan-created show, but it seems he and producers couldn't come to an agreement on how to make it happen.

Speaking to Deadline in support of his new film, Horizon, Costner said that he hasn't "felt good about" the conversation surrounding the show over "the last year, what with the way they've talked about it. It wasn't truthful."

"I'm very open to coming back," the actor later added. "If they've got so many other things going on, maybe this circles back and it's a really cool two seasons. Or end it, if the writing's there and I'm happy with it. I'm open to that. But I took a beating over these guys not speaking up for me and allowing crazy stories to come out."

"I'm not happy about that. But if the writing is there, I will be there too," Costner continued. "They had first position. I didn't do Horizon because I was tired of doing Yellowstone. That's a bulls— story. I didn't do Horizon to compete with Yellowstone. This is something I've had a long time."