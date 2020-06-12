'Yellowstone': Paramount Network Airing Massive Marathon of Series Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

✖

Anyone who's been interested in checking out Yellowstone but hadn't gotten around to it yet, the Paramount Network is making it easy. Ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere on June 21, there will be a multi-night marathon of every prior episode so everyone can get caught up.

From Monday, June 15 through Friday, June 19 Paramount Network will air two episodes of Yellowstone Season 1 between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere on Sunday, June 21st, Season 2 will air in its entirety from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. There will also be a special showing of series star Kevin Costner's 2006 action flick The Guardian, which is sort of a pre-game to the first night of the Season 1 marathon. The episodes can also be streamed through the Paramount Network's website, or purchased via VOD.

Fans have been eager for a new season of Yellowstone since the trailer first dropped in May, which promises the usual offering of lies, deception, fistfights in the modern-day Western. The show stars Costner as John Dutton, the head of a family that controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. The cast also features Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. The upcoming Season 3 will have of 10 episodes, with Season 4 already on the horizon.

Series star Luke Grimes even teased what fans could expect in the coming season in an interview with PopCulture. While he didn't drop any spoilers, he did promise that Season 3 would be "very different" from previous iterations. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle," Grimes explained. "It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3." He also pointed out how the series has evolved from the first season to the second, adding that "at the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for."

Yellowstone Season 3 premieres Sunday, June 21. The Season 1 marathon will air between June 15-19, while the Season 2 marathon will air all-day June 21 ahead of Season 3.