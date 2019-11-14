‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Previews ‘Very Different’ Season 3 in 2020 (Exclusive)

We are months away from the premiere of Yellowstone Season 3, but Luke Grimes is really to spill some details on what is coming next! The hit Paramount Network series wrapped production on the upcoming chapter of the Dutton family lives, and while it will likely premiere in summer 2020, the series’ star teased what comes after the explosive Season 2 finale.

Grimes — who stars as Kayce Dutton on the beloved series — spoke with PopCulture.com as he celebrated the release of Yellowstone’s Season 2 DVD and Blu-Ray on Nov. 5, and spoke about the “very different” Season 3 fans can expect in a few months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it’s just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that’s sort of the genius of Yellowstone,” Grimes told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Monday, Nov. 4. “It’s like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it’s intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it’s poetic, and the moments are more subtle.

“It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you’re going to get that same thing with Season 3,” he added.

The cast and crew of the beloved drama series have previously said Season 3 will find the Dutton family and the ranch enjoying a time of “peace” after the action-packed Season 2 finale.

The show will also bring in a slew of new cast members, including Lost alum Josh Holloway, that could affect the status quo in town, as well as some of the show’s core relationships. While Grimes kept his answers vague, he said fans can expect the show to stay true to following the lives of the beloved family at its center.

“Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two,” the actor said. “At the heart of it is all these characters that you’ve fallen in love with and this family we’ve sort of been rooting for.”

“I think once you’re in and once you’re invested in these people, like the places that (creator Taylor Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us… there’s no limit to the boundaries,” he added.

Yellowstone Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes and is expected to return in summer 2020. The show’s Season 2 DVD is now available to purchase in all major retailers and includes all episodes, as well as exciting bonus features.