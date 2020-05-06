'Yellowstone' Season 3 Trailer Teases New Tensions and Foes

The first trailer for Yellowstone Season 3 is out, and it teases new tensions among the Duttons, as well as new foes. Lies, deception, fist fights, and range life take center stage in the first footage from the hit Paramount Network series. One thing appears very clear: as the heat rises, the Duttons intend to stand their ground and defend their home. Season 3 of the hit drama returns "on a new night," Sunday, June 21, Father’s Day.

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. The rest of the cast features Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, and Gil Birmingham. Yellowstone Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes, with Season 4 having already been announced as well.

The official season 3 trailer is here!

New threats. New faces. New season. June 21, 2020. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/Fpam19hggh — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) May 6, 2020

Following the shocking Season 2 finale of Yellowstone, Grimes — who plays Kayce Dutton in the series — spoke exclusively to PopCulture.com about what fans should expect from Season 3. "I think Season 3 is very different, as you know, it's just sort of a collection of things that happen to these characters, but that's sort of the genius of Yellowstone," he said. "It's like it changes speed and takes turns, and sometimes it's intense and violent and crazy, and sometimes it's poetic, and the moments are more subtle. It is always evolving and morphing into something else. I think you're going to get that same thing with Season 3."

Going on to compare the previous seasons, Grimes explained, "Season 2 was incredibly different from Season 1, and Season 3 is just as different from season two. At the heart of it is all these characters that you've fallen in love with and this family we've sort of been rooting for. I think once you're in and once you're invested in these people, like the places that (Sheridan) can go with the writing and the journey he can take us... there's no limit to the boundaries."

Season 3 of Yellowstone features the debut of series newcomer Josh Holloway, who is most well-known for his role as Sawyer on Lost. "I actually haven't worked with him," Grimes previously said about his new co-star. "I hope that's not too much, but I had no scenes with him. He sort of comes into Beth's [Kelly Reilly] life in the beginning of Season 3, and as the audience, you're not going to really know, good guy, bad guy, what's happened here? What's this guy after? And I think that'll be exciting."