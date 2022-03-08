‘Yellowstone’: Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille Reunite at the ACM Awards

Yellowstone stars Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille came together again on Monday night at the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The two play married couple Kayce Dutton and Monica Long Dutton on the hit Paramount Network series, which will soon be returning for a fifth season. Grimes and Asbille were at the awards show to present the song and single of the year awards.

When the two stars walked the red carpet, they were both excited about the future of Yellowstone. They have not seen any Season 5 scripts yet, but “we’re ready,” Asbille told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s about time.”

Grimes revealed that Season 4 finished filming well over a year ago, which explains why the two are more than ready to go. “Yeah, we haven’t shot, I think, in like 18 months now,” he said. “So I really miss everyone. It’s good to see her tonight, but we miss our crew and our little TV family, you know?”

During Yellowstone Season 4, Monica became pregnant a second time, meaning Asbille will have to wear a fake baby bump. During the season finale, Kayce started a tribal initiation ritual, which forced him to experience nature alone. He also hallucinated while alone, even seeing a vision of his marriage with Monica failing.

“I hope that they’ll be happy in the end, but it’s not likely, to be honest,” Asbille told ET. Grimes sounded more positive, noting that no one really knows what is going to happen at this point. “We’re sorta on the ride with everybody else. We kinda get [the scripts] as they come and we’re always super excited to see what’s happening next,” he said. “We honestly have no idea what’s coming up.”

Yellowstone Season 4 finished up on Jan. 2 and the show was quickly picked up for a fifth season. It is expected to run longer than past seasons since it will be split into two seven-episode halves. The new season could premiere a little earlier than in past years. Last week, executive producer David Glasser said Yellowstone could be back in fall 2022. Meanwhile, co-creator Taylor Sheridan is hard at work writing the new episodes.

“I know with Taylor, he’s got a lot to say and a lot to write. He’s deep into Season 5 of Yellowstone now. He’s got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about,” Glasser told Variety. “As long as it’s authentic and can be done in a super high-end way. I think Taylor’s approach of authenticity first has really worked well for us and will sort of continue that. As you can imagine, tons of opportunities have come to Paramount and to us and we’re looking at all of them, and we want to talk to our audience in the best way possible.”