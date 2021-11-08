A ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff About Kayce and Monica? Kelsey Asbille Weighs in on the Possibility

Yellowstone fans’ long wait for season four comes to an end tonight, and many are worried about the fate of the volatile couple Kayce (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). Ahead of the fourth season premiere, Asbille spoke to The Daily Caller about what awaits the married couple in the coming episodes. “It’s going to get dark and they’re going to have it out,” Asbille hinted. “The end of this season for Kayce and Monica is the biggest cliffhanger they’ve had so far.”

Could that big cliffhanger lead to a spinoff series now that the Yellowstone universe is expanding? “As long as it’s Kayce and Monica in space,” Asbille joked. “No, honestly, I’ve worked with Taylor [Sheridan] for over five years and he’s a really special mentor to me and I’ll follow him anywhere.”

Asbille has hinted at major things ahead of Monica and Kayce in other interviews as well. “It’s so intense. We are right where we left off,” the actress told UPI. “Monica doesn’t know what she is up against and, so, [her son] Tate’s safety is her No. 1 [priority],” she said about the college professor. “It definitely informs the rest of the season, for sure.” Part of the fallout for the violence of the season three finale will be a confrontation between Monica and Kayce about the threat that his family and lifestyle has on their safety. “It’s been a long time coming,” Asbille explained. “They were both in the [emotional boxing] ring, and Luke and I were up to the challenge. It was a scene we hadn’t done before. It was a conversation we hadn’t had before.”

“Everyone on the show is fighting for their family, and they have very different ways of approaching it,” Asbille said. “Taylor, at heart, is a romantic. He loves these characters and roots for these characters. Who knows what will happen, but I think they are in it for the long haul.”

According to Asbille, Monica will be pulling away from the Dutton extended family and getting back to her indigenous roots for season four. “She leaves and she turns to her community and her [indigenous] culture as a way of healing for Tate. That actually brings Kayce in, as well. We get to reintroduce that world, which is nice,” Asbille said. “It really breaks out of the traditional western mold. It takes Indigenous people out of the past and brings up contemporary issues. I am really proud of the way that’s interwoven into the storyline in a way that can raise awareness and engage our Native audience and non-Native audience.” Could that return to her Native people be the setting for a new spinoff? Fans will just have to watch and wait.