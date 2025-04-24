Fox Unveils New Show That Sounds Very Similar to ‘The Traitors’ and ‘The Mole’

There’s another Traitors-alike coming to television.

The immensely popular Peacock series The Traitors, itself similar to early-2000s ABC reality series The Mole, has inspired several copycats as of late—even one from the series’ original creators. Now, there’s another social-deception reality series in the work at FOX.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series is titled The Snake, with comedian Jim Jefferies set to host, and revolves around 15 players from “very persuasive professions” competing in a variety of challenges. The winner of each week’s challenge becomes “The Snake,” where they choose which player will leave the game that week.

“The social aspect of the game never stops – connections are everything whether you’re making friends, faking friends, or sparking romantic connections,” says the official logline. “Promises are put to the test during the Saving Ceremony as players do everything in their power to avoid being picked last by The Snake, hoping to escape elimination. Every week is a fresh start with a new gauntlet and a new Snake. In the end, only one contestant will get within striking distance of the $100,000 grand prize. Befriend, Betray, or Be Gone.”

It’s the newest hosting gig for Jefferies, who recently hosted his own self-titled talk series on Comedy Central for three seasons. The actor has also released ten stand-up specials, the most recent being High & Dry in 2023 for Netflix.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting The Snake! A show about making friends and faking friends,” Jefferies said in a statement. “I’ve been training for this job my whole life. Growing up in Australia, and now living in Hollywood, I’ve been around plenty of snakes.”

Winners of The Snake will get a $100,00 prize. The series will presumably premiere sometime this year.