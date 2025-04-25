Exciting Cast Update for ABC’s ‘The Rookie’

The Rookie has an exciting cast update ahead of its eighth season.

Deadline reports that Deric Augustine has been promoted to series regular.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Augustine joined the procedural at the beginning of Season 7 in a recurring role as new LAPD rookie Miles Penn. A transfer from Texas, Miles was on the force for two years in the Lone Star State, but he is still considered a rookie. He’s been training under Eric Winter’s Sergeant Tim Bradford, who has not been going easy, as per usual. It’s also found out that Miles once was a big pro football prospect until something happened, leading him to turn to the force.

(Disney/Mike Taing) DERIC AUGUSTINE

His promotion comes after Tru Valentino departed ahead of Season 7. He joined in Season 4 as Aaron Thorsen, a new rookie at Mid-Wilshire who was found not guilty in a French murder case. Although it took everyone a while to get used to him due to his past, he quickly grew to become a favorite, and not just among his colleagues. Valentino was upped to series regular for Season 5, and despite nearly dying in the finale, he recovered in Season 6. At the beginning of Season 7, it was explained that Aaron transferred to Hollywood Division to get a fresh start following the corruption scandal and he has been brought up on more than one occasion already.

Although The Rookie has just a few episodes left of Season 7, the series has been renewed for Season 8, meaning that fans will be seeing a whole lot more of Augustine as Miles, and he will continue to be a rookie, moving up the ranks. It’s still hard to tell how this current season will end and how it will set up Season 8.

Created by Alexi Hawley, The Rookie also stars Nathan Fillion, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, Melissa O’Neil, Eric Winter, Mekia Cox, Shawn Ashmore, Jenna Dwan, and Lisseth Chavez. Deric Augustine is not the only newbie rookie to join The Rookie for Season 7. Patrick Keleher has been recurring as Seth Ridley, training under O’Neil’s Lucy Chen, until it was discovered that he’s been lying about his girlfriend’s death and his cancer diagnosis. After refusing a blood test, he was fired, but per the promo for Tuesday’s episode, he’s coming back, and no one is happy about it.

New episodes of The Rookie air on Tuesdays at 9 pm.. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.