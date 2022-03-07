Kevin Costner Joins New Yellowstone Project

Kevin Costner is doubling down on the Yellowstone content. Just weeks after Season 4 of the hit Paramount Network series came to an end, the actor, who stars as John Dutton, has signed a deal with FOX Nation to narrate and host a new series commemorating the 150th anniversary of Yellowstone National Park.

Entitled Yellowstone: One-Fifty, the upcoming series, which is not officially connected to the Paramount Network show, is a four-part series. Each one-hour episode will focus on the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, which was established by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant on March 1, 1872. Costner will both narrate and host. The series is developed by Costner’s Territory Films along with Warm Springs Productions, with Territory Partner Rod Lake and Marc Pierce for Warm Springs Productions executive producing. It is set to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2022, with episodes to be released consecutively on the platform throughout its debut week.

“Yellowstone One-Fifty exemplifies the superior creative content that we strive to deliver exclusively to our subscribers,” FOX Nation president Jason Klarman said in a press release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with an iconic actor and filmmaker of Kevin Costner’s caliber on this project.”

This will be the latest project for the actor that is centered around Yellowstone. Costner has notably starred in the Paramount Network series Yellowstone since its premiere back in 2018. Costner stars as John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Since taking on that role, Costner has brought Yellowstone into other aspects of his life. In 2020, the actor’s band, Kevin Costner & Modern West, released their fifth studio album, Tales From Yellowstone, which was inspired by the show on which he stars. The actor was also set to executive produce the series National Parks Investigation, a crime procedural following the elite National Parks Service agents who solve crimes and protect the National Parks, for ABC. However, the network ultimately decided to pass on the series.

Yellowstone fans can catch Costner’s next Yellowstone project when Yellowstone: One-Fifty premieres on FOX Nation later this year. The direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service boasts nearly 5,000 hours of content and costs $5.99 a month or $64.99 a year.