'Yellowstone' Star Kelly Reilly Dazzles in Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly made a rare red carpet appearance during Paramount's upfront presentation at New York's Carnegie Hall on May 17. Reilly was joined by her on-screen father, Kevin Costner, to help promote the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone. She also gushed about the new prequel, 1932, which will star Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

Reilly, 44, stars as Beth Dutton, the only daughter of John Dutton (Costner) and the late Evelyn Dutton. In 1932, Ford and Mirren will play her ancestors, which would make it a little difficult for Reilly to act alongside those two legends. "I just found out about this yesterday and I wanna be in it, basically, which is impossible. They're my ancestors. It started with Tim [McGraw] and Faith [Hill] and Isabel [May]," Reilly told Entertainment Tonight on May 17, referring to the first hit prequel series, 1883.

(Photo: Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty Images)

Although Mirren and Reilly will not be acting together in Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone universe, they have performed in the same project in the past. In 1995, Reilly made her acting debut in Prime Suspect: Inner Circles, opposite Mirren. "She was incredible and fierce and brilliant and everything I wanted to be as an actor, full of courage and heart," Reilly told ET of Mirren.

"The fact that [Mirren] is such a big fan of the Yellowstone universe and the writing... who isn't? It's so juicy," Reilly continued. "And the fact she is now playing one of Beth Dutton's ancestors, it's a really sweet thing. I'm so excited to see it."

As for her own Yellowstone character, Reilly said Beth isn't going to slow down after finally marrying Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Season 4. "Just when I think Beth might be trying to mellow down a little bit – she's a married woman – that's not happening," Reilly told ET. "I mean, the married woman part's happening but the calming down. So, it's just, the fierceness is legitimately ramping up."

Reilly believes Beth is "quite old-fashioned" in her values and predicts that her relationship with Rip will change now that he's her husband, even if they have been together since she was 16. "He's the only man – other than her father – that she's ever loved," Reilly said. "So, the fact that it's official in God's eyes, it's something I think she's incredibly proud of and it probably gives her a little more stability."

Yellowstone Season 5 will start on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. on Paramount Network, leading into the first episode of Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-starring Paramount+ series Tulsa King. The new season will be Yellowstone's biggest yet, with 14 episodes. The first seven episodes will air in November and December, with the second batch airing in 2023. "I feel like the foot is still gas down on the gas pedal, so it's holding up the way the first four seasons did, so I was really happy about that," Costner told PopCulture.com and other media earlier this month.