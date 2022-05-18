'Yellowstone' Spinoff '6666' Moving From Paramount+ to New Home

✖

Paramount is moving the new Yellowstone spinoff 6666 from Paranount+ to the linear Paramount Network. The project was announced as a Paramount+ original last year. The streaming platform is already home to the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 and the upcoming prequel 1932.

6666 begins when the Comanches still ruled West Texas and tracks the establishment of the historic Four Sixes Ranch. "Still operating as it did two centuries before, and encompassing an entire county, the 6666 is where the rule of law and the laws of nature merge in a place where the most dangerous thing one does is the next thing," reads the series description. "The 6666 is synonymous with the merciless endeavor to raise the finest horses and livestock in the world, and ultimately where world-class cowboys are born and made."

Paramount sources told Deadline that executives often debate release strategies as it develops new projects to decide where they fit best. Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson serve as executive producers on 6666, alongside Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. It is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. No cast for 6666 has been announced.

"Taylor, Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios have been incredible partners to us at 101 over the years," Glasser said in February 2021, when 6666 was announced. "Together, we have been able to build Yellowstone into an immersive universe for audiences globally. And that is what we intend to do with these series as well. We will be introducing new characters and storylines alongside world-class talent and creators. We are very much looking forward to bringing these shows to life."

Sheridan is also developing another Yellowstone prequel series, 1932, which will tell the story of the Dutton generation that survived the Great Depression. Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren will star in the new series. The first Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, tracked the Dutton family's move from Tennessee to Montana, where they established the Yellowstone ranch. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill starred as the great-grandparents of John Dutton, the character Kevin Costner plays in the mothership series.

Paramount also scheduled the Yellowstone Season 5 Part One premiere for Nov. 13. Tulsa King, a crime drama starring Sylvester Stallone and also created by Sheridan, will debut after the Yellowstone premiere. However, the rest of Tulsa King Season 1 will be available exclusively on Paramount+. Paramount pulled a similar move to attract audiences to 1883 last year. Sheridan is also working on Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, and the Billy Bob Thornton-starring Land Man for Paramount+.