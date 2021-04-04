'Yellowstone' Fan Might've Solved the Duttons' Main Problem

✖

Yellowstone is currently between its third and fourth seasons, and fans are spending the time revisiting earlier seasons on Peacock and discussing key plot points. One fan has put a lot of thought into the number of people trying to take the land belonging to John Dutton (Kevin Costner). This person posed a solution to the family's biggest issues and turned some heads.

"The answer to all these people wanting to take the ranch is so simple, but NO ONE has thought of it," one Reddit user wrote recently. "Put the ranch, ALL OF IT in a trust in the name of TATE DUTTON. He's a member of the tribe, and Indian land cannot be condemned or Eminent Domain'd by the state. BING BANG BOOM, the ranch is no longer in Danger. Takes care of the tax problems too."

Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill) is the son of Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes) and Monica Dutton (Kelsey Asbille). Monica was a lifelong resident of the Broken Rock Indian Reservation until she and Tate moved to the Dutton ranch. Her late brother, Robert Long (Jeremiah Bitsui), also played an important role during the pilot episode. He shot Lee Dutton in the neck as the family tried to reclaim some cattle from the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Kayce retaliated by shooting Long in the torso and then in the head.

The user was not done with only talking about tax and ownership problems. They also voiced some frustrations with Costner's character and his decision-making. Specifically, the Reddit user said that Dutton is an "idiot" for not taking half of a billion dollars for "maybe a third" of his ranch.

"I dont care what he promised his dead dad," the user added. "Thats a half a BILLION dollars. The entire family would be set for life and they would still have a s— load of land to live on." This comment references Market Equities and their real estate partners offering half of a billion dollars for a portion of his massive acreage.

While these ideas did make sense to several users on Reddit, they responded by explaining how the Dutton family would not use the simple solution. These users said that Yellowstone "needs" the conflict surrounding the land in order to move the story forward.

