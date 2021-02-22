'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner Teases Return to the 'Ranch' With Season 4 Photo

✖

Kevin Costner is just as excited to "get back to the ranch" as fans. On Sunday, the actor took to Instagram to hype up excitement surrounding the upcoming Yellowstone Season 4 with an all-new sneak peek at the season, which is currently in production in Missouri. Asking fans, "who's ready to get back to the ranch?" Costner shared a photo go himself in character as John Dutton standing amid the breathtaking mountain landscape fans have come to know and love.

The post, which marked Costner's first tease of the season, drew up plenty of excitement from fans, with one person answering the actor’s question with, "Been readyyyy." Another commented, "Me !!! I can't wait for season 4 !!!! This show is the best." Another fan, who said they are "looking forward to the upcoming season," applauded Costner’s work on the hit Paramount Network series, stating that "nobody wields the cowboy hat on screen quite like you. You're the best in our book."

Costner has taken on the role of John Dutton ever since the series' inception back in 2018. His character is a sixth-generation patriarch of the Dutton family who owns the largest ranch in the United States. The ranch is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America's first National Park.

His Sunday post likely comes as a relief for many, as his character's fate had been left hanging in limbo following the dramatic Season 3 finale, which saw multiple assassination attempts on key characters' lives. Following the episode, there had been concern that Costner could potentially be exiting the series, with the actor having told Good Day New York in December that he "can't say" if he will return for another season. Worry was further sparked after ABC gave a pilot order for National Parks, a crime procedural that plays out in the beautiful landscapes of America's national parks, which Costner is writing and co-producing the drama.

Costner, however, is not the only actor fans are worried over. Concern is mounting over Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton after the actress said during a recent interview with Screen Rant that she is "not allowed to really say too much about whether or not I'm part of season four. In fact, I'm not allowed to say anything." Reilly did confirm, however, that Season 4 "has been shot," meaning that fans can expect to see the Duttons back in action and get the answers to some burning questions in the near future. In the meantime, they can get caught up on all previous seasons of Yellowstone on Peacock.