‘Yellowstone’ Penultimate Episode Invites Major Model for Cameo Appearance

Yellowstone had a supermodel-sized cameo on the penultimate episode of its fifth season. Model Bella Hadid, 28, appeared alongside real-life boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, 35, in episode 13, titled “Give the World Away,” with Hadid playing the role of Sadie, a woman dating Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan’s character Travis.

Hadid made her Yellowstone debut when Beth (Kelly Reilly) takes a trip to visit Travis at his home. Instead of the horse trainer opening his door, however, viewers were surprised to see Hadid. “You the masseuse?” Hadid’s character Sadie asks. Beth then responds, “Do I look like a f—ing masseuse?” Sadie then fires back that Beth looks like she could be a “very expensive one.” Banuelos was also a part of the same scene, playing strip poker with a large group of people at Travis’ home.

Later, Beth and Sadie have another moment together as Hadid’s character explains why she would be dating Sheridan’s. “[Travis is] probably the most arrogant man I’ve ever met in my life. Misogynistic. Condescending. 25 years older than you,” Beth says. “Can you please explain the appeal?” Sadie responds, “You ever seen him ride before?”

Prior to her Yellowstone appearance, Hadid appeared on Hulu’s Ramy in 2022, playing the girlfriend of the titular character Ramy’s best friend.

Lately, however, Hadid has been living a cowgirl life in line with her Yellowstone cameo. Hadid began dating her rodeo champion boyfriend over a year ago, with the two first being spotted kissing in Fort Worth, Texas in October 2023, before they went Instagram official in February.

On Sept. 12, Hadid brought her love of the cowgirl lifestyle to New York Fashion Week, bringing Banuelos with her for a horseback riding demonstration at the Western wear brand Kemo Sabe’s pop-up event.

The couple, wearing their most fashionable Western wear, mounted horses to show off their equestrian skills for the crowd. The two then worked together on a cutting demo, showing off the classic sport of horses and riders working together to keep a cow separate from the rest of the herd.

Following the demonstration, Banuelos also showed a presentation of his new docuseries, Window to the West, an episode of which takes viewers through his back-to-back wins at the American Performance Horseman event while digging into his upbringing and road to success.

Yellowstone airs on Paramount Network Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.