'Yellowstone' Season 4 Cast Adds Young Netflix Actor

Yellowstone Season 4 will debut on Paramount Network later this year, and it will feature a young Netflix actor newly added to the cast. Deadline reports that Finn Little has joined Yellowstone, and will be playing Carter, a boy whom the Duttons begin looking after. Carter is said to remind everyone of a young Rip Dutton, played by Cole Hauser. Little has been an up-and-coming star for some time now, and previously appeared in Netflix's Tidelands.

Additional newcomers this season include Jacki Weaver (Animal Kingdom), Kathryn Kelly (Nashville), and Piper Perabo (Covert Affairs), who will play a Portland-based activist who protests the "state-funded police force" protecting "industrialized farming and the killing of animals." Notably, Little has a deeper connection to the show than other stars, as this is not his first project for Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Earlier this year, Little starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead, a film that Sheridan directed and co-wrote.

Those Who Wish Me Dead "centers around a young teenage boy (Little) who witnesses the murder of his father near a large national forest. Pursued by assassins (Nicholas Hoult and Aidan Gillen) intent on silencing him, the boy soon meets a veteran fire warden and wilderness survival expert (Jolie) who offers him shelter in her lookout tower. When the assassins set fire to the forest in order to cover their tracks, the pair must both survive a deadly blaze that threatens to consume them and outwit the killers on their trail."

Additional cast members of Those Who Wish Me Dead include Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal. The film opened in theaters on May 14. It also debuted on HBO Max the same day, as it is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, which is premiering its entire 2021 slate of new film releases on the streaming service the same day as the film's theatrical debut. The movies will remain available for a short period of time before being taken down and made available to rent on other streaming platforms. Those Who Wish Me Dead is currently available to rent or buy digitally on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton. His family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Series co-stars include Wes Bentley, Luke Grimes, Danny Huston, Kelly Reilly, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White and Gil Birmingham. Season 4 is set to debut this fall.