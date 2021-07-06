'Yellowstone': Cole Hauser Just Shared the Sweetest Family Photo for July 4th

✖

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser spent the Fourth of July holiday with his family, and the actor shared a photo from the group's day together on Instagram to celebrate. Hauser used his account to post a photo of himself with wife Cynthia Daniel and their daughter, Steely Rose, smiling together at sunset on the water.

"Happy 4th to y'all!" his caption read. Along with Steely Rose, Hauser and Daniel also share sons Ryland and Colt. Daniel also shared her own post, uploading a slideshow that featured the same photo of herself, Hauser and their daughter as well as a photo of herself and her husband on their boat at sunset and another snap with additional family members. She also kept her caption simple, writing, "Happy 4th of July!" along with the hashtag #family.

Hauser recently shared another Instagram post that had fans talking when he posted the teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Yellowstone, which will premiere on Paramount in the fall. Though the teaser contained mostly footage from Season 3, Hauser's character, Rip Wheeler, was featured in a pivotal new scene that was briefly shown in the short clip (Spoilers ahead).

The Season 3 finale ended with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) lying by the side of the road after being shot by assassins, and new footage in the trailer shows Rip arriving at the scene in a truck and yelling, "John, don't you die on me now! Not like this. You hear me?"

According to Deadline, the new season of Yellowstone will premiere in November after a pandemic-related delay after its first three seasons arrived during the summer months. Season 4 will feature multiple new cast members including Jacki Weaver, who will play Caroline Warner, the CEO of Market Equities, the company attempting to break John Dutton's grip on his ranch's acreage.

Piper Perabo will arrive as a protester from Portland who is against the state-funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals; Kathryn Kelly will play a vet tech who strikes up a relationship with a Dutton ranch cowboy; and Finn Little will appear as Carter, a youth reminiscent of a young Rip (Cole Hauser). Beth (Kelly Reilly) decides that the ranch is the best place to teach Finn how to be a man. Weaver, Perabo and Kelly will be recurring and Little has signed on as series regular.