'Yellowstone' Character's Fate Reportedly Spoiled Ahead of Season 4

Yellowstone season 4 is still up in the air despite production wrapping up back in November. But the cliffhanger ending to season three may have already been spoiled due to one member of the cast revealing a little too much.

Cole Hauser may have spilled the beans on the fate of Kelly Reilly's Beth after the shocking end to season three. While there is no official detail from Paramount Network regarding the show's fourth season, some believe that Hauser spoiled a major plot point we'll see this season.

"As far as Rip's concerned, that was his first and his only love from when he was 15 years old. I think time stopped for him and he realized how really special she was and how she could give to his life, and teach him things that he needs to go through as far as being a young man," Hauser said about his role as Rip and his connection to Beth. "And also, the fact that he has lost her a lot as well over time. I love what Taylor did in the beginning. He kinda made it a slow burn for us, and it has taken four years now for us to really investigate their relationship, and who they are as people, and how their hearts beat. And it has been a pleasure, obviously, to do that with Kelly."

CinemaBlend makes it clear that any plot assumptions need to be taken with a grain of salt. But they also make clear that Hauser's comments may reveal Beth survived the explosive finale and their relationship isn't wrapped up. His assertion that it has taken "four years" to get to this point for the characters, leaving many to assume Beth still breathes the free air.

And even if it doesn't actually spoil anything or reveal where season 4 will go, Hauser's comments do reflect on how deep Taylor Sheridan has taken the series. It also shows there is a lot of ground to explore with these characters and the pair of spin-offs coming soon.

Fans are hopeful that Beth and Rip end up married at some point in the series. There are also rumors that Reilly's character may head to the upcoming 6666 spin-off set in Texas. Photos posted by Reilly have fans buzzing that she may be making the jump, though nothing has been confirmed yet.