'Yellowstone' Kills off Two Family Members in Season 1, Episode 3

Yellowstone Season 1 is currently airing on CBS, five years after it premiered on Paramount Network (a decision sparked by Hollywood studios refusing to compromise with striking writers and actors). Season 1, Episode 3 ("No Good Horses") aired on Sunday night, and it features two tragic deaths in the extended Dutton family.

The first fatality shown is that of Dutton matriarch Evelyn Dutton (Gretchen Mol). This defining moment of the Dutton children's lives is shown in a flashback at the start of the episode. Evelyn is riding horses out on the family's land with Beth and Jamie. Beth is nervous and can't quite control her horse. Beth's animal becomes scared and spooks Evelyn's horse, which falls over and crushes the mother-of-four. Evelyn, clearly suffering from internal injuries, demands Beth right her wrong and go find John, even though Jamie is a better rider.

Beth gets lost on her way to John and is even forced to abandon her horse. She isn't much help in directing John and company to Evelyn, and the party doesn't find her until dark. It's too late — Evelyn is dead.

The other tragic death occurs in the present day. At the end of the episode, we see Samantha Long (MorningStar Angeline), the sister-in-law of Monica Dutton (and therefore sister-in-law of Kayce Dutton), at her home in tears. Samantha, whose husband Robert died during Episode 1's shootout, watches her children play outside before a stoic look comes over her face.

The scene shifts outside, showing Kayce (Luke Grimes), Sam Stands Alone (Tokala Black Elk) and the children. A gunshot is then heard. Kayce, Sam and Monica (Kelsey Asbille) rush inside, only to see Samantha's corpse. She died by suicide.

Of course, these two deaths weren't the first, or the last, to occur in Yellowstone. CBS viewers will quickly learn that Yellowstone's body count steadily rises after nearly every episode.

How to Stream Yellowstone

While Yellowstone airs new episodes on the cable channel Paramount Network, it does not stream on its parent company's streaming service, Paramount+. Instead, Yellowstone streams on Peacock. All released episodes are currently available there. All the Yellowstone spinoffs stream on Paramount+. (If you don't have cable, you can also watch Paramount Network via FuboTV.)

Yellowstone on CBS

CBS is currently airing Yellowstone's past episodes each Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET. These broadcasts are free to watch if you have a digital antenna. You can also watch them if your cable package includes a local CBS affiliate or via the CBS live stream available within Paramount+.

About Yellowstone

Yellowstone is a modern western drama focusing on the Dutton family, who own a vast spread of land in Montana. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), with the help of employees like ranchhand Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), does whatever he must to defend his land from physical and political threats. Meanwhile, Dutton's children — Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) — try to find their place inside and outside their father's empire.

Other Yellowstone cast members include: Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Ian Bohen, Ryan Bingham, Jennifer Landon, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty, Eden Brolin, Kathryn Kelly, Jake Ream, and Danny Huston. Notable guest/recurring stars include Piper Perabo, Josh Holloway, Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Neal McDonough, Lainey Wilson, Dave Annable, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Will Patton and Zach Bryan.

Yellowstone has spawned several spinoffs, all spear-headed by Taylor Sheridan. Both 1883 and 1923 follow Dutton ancestors. The upcoming Lawmen: Bass Reeves will weave the Yellowstone universe with the real-life story of the groundbreaking Black U.S. Marshall. There are also three more spinoffs — 6666, 1944 and an untitled Matthew-McConaughey-led sequel series — in the works.