'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Officially Launches New Coffee Company

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser has officially launched his new business, Free Rein Coffee Company. The company was announced earlier this year, and its products are now available to buy online. "Founded in the pursuit of the American Dream, and born from the cowboy tradition, Free Rein delivers high quality coffee for the hard workers, risk takers, dream chasers, and early risers," reads a press release. "In addition to the coffee, Free Rein will also be launching lifestyle goods including shirts, hats, mugs, bandanas and more!"

Free Rein is available in six different blends offered in whole beans, grounds and single-serve pods. The company brings 25 years of roasting experience from the heartland of Texas to kitchen tables, campfires, wood sheds, and workplaces across America. Whatever the day brings, you can always count on having a good cup of coffee by your side with Free Rein! Some of the top blends at $15.99 per 12-ounce bag include American Dirt: Hauser's signature dark roast blend, Heavy Spur: A high caffeine blend, Branded: A fiery blend of cayenne and cinnamon, and Homestead: A balanced, comfortable coffee to relax by the fire with. Additionally, Free Rein has launched a line of lifestyle merchandise available to purchase, such as mugs, t-shirts, and more. Click here to shop Free Rein coffee, and click here for merch!

In August, Hauser revealed that his new business venture has been keeping him busy during Yellowstone's unexpected Season 5 break. In a post on the company's Instagram account, Hauser explained his reasons for wanting to start the business. "I've grown up around cowboys my whole life. And I can tell you, there's nobody on earth who works harder," he wrote. "I'm proud to announce that I've decided to start a coffee company inspired by these men and women who wake up before the dawn. Not because it's easy, but because it's hard."

The Rip Wheeler actor added, "Free Rein is for anyone who gets up and works like a cowboy, gets up and chases a dream, or gets up and just feels like having a damn good cup of coffee." Finally, Hauser offered, "So get up and get after it. Dreams don't work unless you do."

Over on his personal Instagram, Hauser echoed, "I am excited that the news is finally out there on something special I have been working on for years. My coffee company, Free Rein, is coming to everyone this Fall. I hope this company and its message inspires men and women from all walks of life to get up and chase after their dreams and ambitions... Just Remember- Dreams don't work unless you do!"