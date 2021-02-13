'Yellowstone' Season 4: When It's Expected and More Details

Yellowstone Season 3 ended in August and left fans wanting to see new episodes as soon as possible. The explosive season finale created questions about the fates of key characters, including John Dutton, Beth Dutton, and Kayce Dutton. Fans do not know if these beloved characters will ultimately return, but they are already making theories about Season 4 and how the show will move forward. Many are specifically calling for Cole Hauser's character, Rip, to exact his particular style of justice on despicable figures. With the calendar turning to February, there is a limited amount of information available about Season 4. The official Instagram account confirmed that the new season will begin in 2021 but did not provide an exact date. Similarly, the show's social media team has made several teases about which characters are villains and which are still alive after the shocking conclusion to Season 3. Here is the available information about the upcoming slate of episodes.

John Dutton View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Costner & Modern West (@kevincostnermodernwest) The end of Season 3 featured John Dutton (Kevin Costner) sitting on the side of the road after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Masked gunmen had attacked him as he tried to help a stranded motorist and her child. The episode came to a close without revealing whether the patriarch of the family survived. Costner refuses to spoil anything either. Speaking with ET Canada, Costner said that he "can't say" anything about the show or his character's future. He simply said that "there's an ending that you're gonna see, hopefully, it's a powerful one for you."

The Bunkhouse Boys View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) While many main characters face an unknown fate following the Season 3 finale, there are multiple co-stars that are destined to return. The ranch hands played by Ian Bohen, Denim Richards, Forrie J. Smith, Jen Landon, Ethan Lee and Jake Ream will all have scenes in the fourth season due to avoiding any of the "dangerous" sequences in the finale. Hauser posted a photo on Instagram that showed the group together, sitting atop their respective horses. However, Jimmy (Jefferson White) was missing.

Jimmy's Return View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jefferson White (@_jeffersonwhite) Heading into Season 4, there is a consensus among fans that Jefferson White will return — although he may land in the hospital again. The beloved ranch hand showed an ability to remain on a bucking horse early in the first season, which led to a love of rodeo and a victory in a local competition. Though Jimmy had remained away from horses after a frightening accident and a promise to the Dutton patriarch that he would no longer take part in rodeos. Following a conversation with his girlfriend Mia, Jimmy decided to try once again. While Jimmy did not wake up after slamming into the ground during the finale, it's highly unlikely that he died. He first appeared during the pilot episode and quickly grew into a fan-favorite character. Of the "Bunkhouse Boys," Jimmy is the most popular and has the longest-running storyline.

Rip's Scenes are Done View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) Hauser provided a major reveal to fans in mid-November by posting a simple photo on Instagram. He showed a script sitting on a table bearing the title of an upcoming film, Panama. Hauser explained in the caption that he was done working on the fourth season of Yellowstone. It was now time for him to hop on a plane and head down to Puerto Rico to meet up with Mel Gibson and an entirely different cast. Days prior, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards also revealed that they had wrapped production on their respective characters.

Wes Bentley's Fate View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) The end of Season 3 created several questions about Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) and whether he was turning into an evil character. Jamie had always been a conflicted character, but the finale made it appear that he was a villain. He told Rip at the end of the season that the ranch hand needed to stop calling him in a conversation that took place after a coordinated assassination attempt on the other members of the Dutton family. Bentley will obviously play a major role during Season 4, and the Yellowstone Instagram account is hinting that he might have a darker fate, like a Western version of Anakin Skywalker.

Rip Evolves View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cole Hauser (@colehauser22) One key factor that will play a role in Season 4 of Yellowstone is the continuing growth of Rip. John Dutton's right-hand man evolved during Season 3, falling in love and accepting happiness for seemingly the first time in his life. He made major strides and changed from the character that takes people to the train station into one that is more willing to give second chances. Now Hauser is promising even more as he prepares to don his cowboy hat once more. "I've had the opportunity with Rip to be able to, you know, see him grow, and talk to Taylor [Sheridan] about it, and the growth of the character through the years," Hauser said during an interview for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue. "In Season 4 coming up, it's more of that, more of seeing Rip evolve."

Heavy Dose of Hospitals View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone) With so many people facing uncertain fates following the Season 3 finale, there are questions about who lived and who died. Paramount Network has not provided these answers, but IMDB has added some important information. According to the cast list for the first episode of Season 4, there will be scenes at a hospital. Christopher Goodman plays a doctor while Mike D. Harris plays a hospital visitor. There are four characters that could be in the hospital — John, Kayce, Beth and Jimmy — after Season 3's explosive finale. All could potentially wake up in a hospital bed or only a few.

Ryan Bingham Returns View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Bingham (@ryanbingham_official) Singer-songwriter Ryan Bingham, the man who portrays Walker, originally appeared during the first season. He stuck around for a few episodes, butting heads with Rip on a regular basis, before disappearing in order to avoid death. However, he made a surprising return at the end of Season 3 and helped take part in a fairly gruesome scene. Speaking with PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview in September, Bingham confirmed that he would return to the Dutton ranch in Season 4. He wasn't yet on set with Richards and some of the other actors at the time of the interview due to waiting for the call to head up to Montana. He later posted several photos and videos from Montana that showed him preparing for the season. He also revealed that he was rehabbing a torn ACL.