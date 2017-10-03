WWE Announces Signing of Shayna Baszler

It’s not exactly a surprise but WWE has signed the Mae Young Classic runner-up Shayna Baszler.

The 37-year old former UFC competitor began her official WWE training at the Performance Center in Orlando, FL earlier this week. She spoke with WWE.com about her future in the company.

“I’m looking forward to getting out there and twisting limbs off and breaking bodies,” she said. “I can’t wait.”

Baszler seems hyperfocused and is willing to pay her dues as she climbs the ranks of WWE.

“It’s very serious to me and, in some ways, a lot more important [than MMA] based on where I come from,” Baszler said. “Waving the banner of my coaches is a heavy flag to wield, so it’s something I take very seriously. Because of that, I wanted to start at the beginning and show that I’m willing to start at the bottom and prove myself and work my way up, so there’s no excuse when I get here and I’m breaking these girls in half. I didn’t get any ‘gimmes.’”

While she may be reluctant to accept any handouts, she very well could find herself in an enviable position as soon as November. Even though she’ll still be a developing talent, Baszler is rumored to be in an MMA vs. WWE Survivor Series match that would feature Ronda Rousey as well. While testing has been confirmed it’s not a rumor that is so easily dismissed.

Baszler has been wrestling for a few years now and is unconditionally the most prepped of her MMA peers to be a WWE Superstars. She had a wonderful showing at the Mae Young Classic particular in the final against Kairi Sane.

Baszler has a destructive arsenal. With her MMA background, The Queen of Spades is the legitimate ass kicker. It’s not too crazy to think that she could emulate the same dominant brand of Brock Lesnar.

WWE’s women’s division could look starkly different this time next year. With the addition of Baszler and the imminence of Asuka, women’s wrestling may begin to feel more like prize fights. Especially once Ronda Rousey comes around.