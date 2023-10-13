Ronda Rousey Seemingly Announces Her Retirement in Cryptic Post

It looks like Ronda Rousey isn't returning to WWE or UFC anytime soon. This week, Rousey went to Instagram to post a few photos with her husband and daughter. And in the post, Rousey used a quote from Bernie Lumen from the Disney/Pixar animated film Elemental and wrote, "Sorry, I couldn't hear you through my retirement."

The post comes after Rousey left WWE in the summer. Her last match was at SummerSlam in August when she lost to Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match. In July, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said the plan was to have Rousey have her last match against Baszler since it was she who got Rousey into professional wrestling.

"This was always, always, always the plan," Meltzer said. "It kept getting delayed and then Ronda got hurt and the thing was – and I don't know the date, and it might be SummerSlam, it might be a little bit after – the deal is that Ronda has a hard out. She gave a date, 'This is my last date.' Cause I remember talking to somebody there and it's like, 'I know they're going to do this, and I guess, make the big match for WrestleMania.' And it's like, 'No, her hard out is...' – they didn't give me the date, but it's long before WrestleMania."

Rousey made sporadic appearances in WWE since 2014 but signed a full-time contract in 2018. She was competing for WWE for a year before taking three years off and returning in 2022. During her time with WWE, Rousey won the Smackdown Women's Championship twice, the Raw Women's Champion and the Women's Tag Team Championship with Baszler.

In UFC, Rousey was one of the more dominant fighters at the time. She won her first 12 MMA matches before losing to Holy Holm at UFC 193 in 2015. And over a year later, Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, and that would be her final match.

If Rousey doesn't return to the ring or octagon, it's likely fans could see her in more television and movie projects in the future. In 2019, Rousey appeared in two episodes of the now-ABC series 9-1-1. On the big screen, Rousey has appeared in films such as The Expendables 3, Furious 7, Entourage and Mile 22.