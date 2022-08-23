Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

WWE Raw is broadcasting live from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto for the Aug. 22 episode, and its first match was a stellar tag team bout showcasing Asuka and Alexa Bliss vs. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai. However, the end of the match — which was part of the Women's Tag Team Championship tournament — did not end in the prior team's favor, all due to a mix-up on Asuka's end.

Towards the end of the match, Asuka was facing off against Dakota Kai and completely had the upper hand. However, she whipped Dakota into her corner, where IYO was laying in wait to sneak in a tag. However, Asuka was totally clueless that this went down and proceeded to grapple Dakota into an Asuka Lock. The submission hold was effective, with the two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion tapping out. But that didn't mean anything, given that IYO was the legal wrestler at the moment. As Asuka celebrated, IYO, who previously wrestled on WWE NXT as Io Shirai, proceeded to roll her up, The blindsided Asuka was unable to kick out, giving IYO and Dakota the victory.

IYO was overzealous after the finish and rushed over to celebrate her ailing tag team partner. To be clear, this was an in-character blunder for Asuka and was not a botch. However, it will surely just add fuel to the fire in Asuka, Alexa and Bianca Belair's rivalry with IYO, Dakota and Bayley. The two trios are set to face off during WWE's Clash at the Castle event at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, which is set for Sept. 3 and will air live via Peacock.

However, the villainous Raw group will have to stay focused on the tag team title tournament in the meantime. IYO and Dakota will face either Ailyah and Raquel Rodriguez (Dakota's former NXT tag team partner) or a to-be-decided second team. After Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolan came down with an injury this week, WWE set a four-way SmackDown match to decide who will fill their spot in the semi-finals. These four teams will be: Nikka A.S.H. and Doudrop, Natalya and Sonya Deville, Tamina and Dana Brooke, and Xia Li and Shotzi.

