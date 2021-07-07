'Wonder Years' Reboot Sparks Big Reactions After NBA Finals Commercial Airs

The buzz on social media was all about ABC's upcoming The Wonder Years reboot after a preview of the upcoming series aired Tuesday evening during coverage of the NBA finals. The short clip offered one of the first looks of the show, which features a star-studded cast including Don Cheadle as the narrator for adult Dean Williams and Psych alum Dule Hill.

Officially ordered to series by the network in May and set to premiere on ABC this fall, the reboot focuses on the Williams, a Black, middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama during the late 1960s. It is told through the point of view of the perspective of 12-year-old Dean, portrayed by Elisha Williams, whose "hopeful and humorous recollections show how his family found their 'wonder years' in a turbulent time." Hill portrays Williams family patriarch Bill, with Saycon Sengbloh portraying matriarch Lillian. Laura Kariuki stars as Dean’s sister, Kim.

Created by Marlens and Carol Black, The Wonder Years originally aired on ABC from 1988 to 1993 and followed the Arnold family from the perspective of Kevin Arnold. The show was and still is considered one of the most influential shows of its era and won the Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series in 1988. Although news of the reboot was well received, the preview clip that aired Tuesday was largely met with mixed reactions from viewers. Keep scrolling to see what people had to say.