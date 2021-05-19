'The Wonder Years' Reboot Trailer, Reveals All-New Cast

✖

ABC has unveiled the first look trailer at its upcoming The Wonder Years reboot. Featuring a star-studded cast including Don Cheadle and Psych alum Dule Hill, the series update focuses on a Black family growing up in Alabama. Cheadle stars as the narrator for adult Dean Williams, Elisha Williams portrays the child version, Dule Hill will play father Bill Williams. Saycon Sengbloh is among the cast as matriarch Lillian, and Laura Kariuki will portray Kim, Dean's older sister.

"It's the little things that you remember all your life," Cheadle begins in the trailer. "Your first hit, your first kiss, the first time your dad lets you know that he sees you," he adds, then jokes: "Well, I still hadn't had the other two, but boy did that third one feel good."

Lee Daniels is executive producing the show alongside The Big Bang Theory's Saladin K. Patterson, who will also write the script. Coming from the original Wonder Years, Fred Savage (who played Kevin Arnold) will executive produce and direct the pilot, and co-creator Neal Marlens is also a consultant.

ABC hasn't yet announced the premiere date, but the network has shared the show will be joining its 2021-2022 fall programming slate airing right after The Goldbergs on Wednesdays. It will be followed by The Conners. News of the comedy reboot was first revealed in January. "This will be a GREAT reboot! Let’s go ABC!" Daniels said, confirming the news on his Instagram.