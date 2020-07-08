'The Wonder Years' Reboot Coming to ABC

✖

The Wonder Years is officially coming back to your TV screens. Although, as Variety reported, there are some exciting changes on the way for the reboot, which landed a pilot production commitment at ABC. The new series will focus on the Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama in the late 1960s, meaning that it will take place in the same time period as the original series.

Saladin K. Patterson, who previously worked on The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and Frasier, will write and executive produce the reboot. Lee Daniels and Marc Velez will also be executive producing the series, doing so via Lee Daniels Entertainment. In a fun tie back to the original series, Fred Savage, who starred on the original Wonder Years, will direct the pilot and will also executive produce the show. There have been no details released yet regarding the cast or when the pilot is set to film.

