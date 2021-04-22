Watch: 'Wipeout' Contestant Gets Smacked by Wall in Exclusive Clip

✖

The Wipeout reboot premiered earlier this month, and the upcoming episode will feature one contestant getting smacked by a wall. In a clip of the fourth episode obtained by PopCulture.com, a contestant takes part in Wall Crawl, and a portion of the wall hits him, leading to him going into the water. Wipeout commentators John Cena and Nicole Byer were so impressed with the wipeout, they praised the contestant in an NSFW way.

"Holy s—, that was f—ing amazing," Cena said in the clip when asked to give his best announcer reaction to the wipeout. This led to Byer replying, "I enjoyed it, but there's no f—ing way they can use it." Wipeout, which airs on TBS, is off to a very strong start as the premiere episode drew in 1.1 million total viewers, according to the Nielsen ratings. 432,000 of them came from the 18-49 demographic, making it the No. 1 new unscripted offering on cable television, beating another TBS series Go Big Show.

Camille Kostek, the field reporter for Wipeout, talked to PopCulture.com about the series in November. “I think what's the best part about hosting Wipeout is that you can't not laugh when you watch the show," said Kostek, who was on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2019. "It's so relatable. I've been doing hosting stuff for a really long time through middle school, through high school, I did some internships, declared my major as communications and television production in college and did internships after that."

Kostek also talked about working with Cena and Byer. "They are just balls of fun, balls of personality," Kostek added. "We are so alike in the sense that we want to bring laughter and happiness to people watching. But we also want to have our own flair in the show and our own say."

Wipeout first aired on ABC from 2008-2014. The synopsis of the reboot says the game show "features twists and new elements that will push contestants’ athleticism and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand $25,000 cash prize - all while delivering some wild and hilarious epic fails. Each game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and delivering hilarious and surprising wipeouts." Wipeout airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on TBS.