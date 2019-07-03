Why ‘Yellowstone’ Is Not Airing Wednesday Night

Yellowstone will not air a new episode Wednesday night, but the absence won’t be for too long. The hit Paramount Network series is taking a break Wednesday, July 3, likely in observance of the 4th of July holiday. Fans of the cowboy drama series won’t be completely without the members of the Dutton family, however, as the network plans to air a 5-minute sneak peek for the remainder of Season 2 before airing the 2012 film, Battleship.

The sneak peek of the episode will show scenes from upcoming episodes, centered around Kayce (Luke Grimes) assuming reigns of the Dutton Ranch while butting heads with unlikely ally Rip (Cole Hauser).

The drama between Kayce and Rip began to boil in Episode 2, when John Dutton (Kevin Costner) forced Rip to move out of his home at the ranch and join the wranglers’ living quarters, giving Kayce the house. Tensions were also running high between Rip and Walker (Ryan Bingham), which lead to an all-out fist fight between Rip and Kayce.

Though Rip chose to give up on the fight and give his boss’ son the win, it seems like there will be more drama coming up between them in future episodes.

The Episode 3 promo that aired last week also teased the introduction of Season 2’s big bad, Malcolm Beck (Neal McDonough) who seems to have big plans that could threaten the ranch.

“It was so much fun to jump into the boots of Malcolm Beck… when I asked [creator] Taylor Sheridan who Malcolm Beck is, he said ‘You’re going to do some dark stuff’… It just gets crazier every time, which, for an actor, it’s what you really want,” McDonough said ahead of the Season 2 premiere. “I’m having an awesome time on this show.”

Yellowstone fans also have nothing to worry about when it comes to more episodes of the show, as it has already been renewed for Season 3. Aside from announcing new episodes coming in 2020, the show announced Lost alum Josh Holloway will join the cast.

He is set to play Roarke Carter, a new recurring character described as a “handsome, charming, shaggy-haired hedge fund manager with ambitious plans for Montana.” Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes like the previous seasons.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the show follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest ranch in the United States, and therefore is constantly under attack by those it borders, including land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Yellowstone will return with a new episode Wednesday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.