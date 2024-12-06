Why ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Viewers Have Called Santa an ‘A—hole’ and ‘Ableist’

Santa Claus may be beloved across the globe as the jolly fellow who brings gifts Christmas Eve night, but every year, some express different feelings for Kris Kringle after tuning into the annual broadcast of the perennial Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The 1964 stop motion animated special, which is based on the book by Adam Reed, airs on NBC Friday night after CBS cut it from its holiday schedule. It’s sure to stir up discourse, just as it has every year, with many viewers previously labeling Santa as an “a-hole” and “ableist.”

Created by Robert L. May, the special is set in the North Pole and centers around Rudolph, the ninth and youngest of Santa Claus’s reindeer. With his red nose, Rudolph is an outcast, bullied by his fellow reindeer, until he saves Christmas by using his luminous red nose to lead the reindeer team and guide Santa’s sleigh. His help in saving Christmas resulted in his reindeer colleagues shouting out with glee and Rudolph going down in history.

While Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer has been a holiday classic and staple annual viewing, many viewers tuning in in pror years couldn’t help but feel some hard feelings against Santa himself. Many couldn’t help but air their grievances over the fact that Santa seemed to partake in Rudolph’s bullying until the very minute he needed his help, leading the character to earn some unfortunate nicknames online.

Critics Say Santa in Rudolph is “Ableist”

“I like Rudolph, and Hermey and the songs. But d– Santa is a jerk who basically shows his hatred and disdain for anyone he feels isn’t perfect,” tweeted one viewer. “And the doll doesn’t belong on Misfit Island! She has no issue like the other toys.”

“I’d like to inform my parents, or someone, that I was right. About 50 years ago. When I told them Rudolph the RNR was crap,” wrote another viewer. “Just watched it for first time in what, 45 years? It’s crap. Mean-spirited, essentially racist [and] ableist, Santa a prick, other reindeer & elves aholes…”

Is Santa an “A—hole” to Rudolph?

“I’ll never understand why in the rudolph christmas special they made santa such an a—hole,” one person posted.

“I watch Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer every year, and every time I’m struck by how much of an a—hole Santa is!” added somebody else.

Rudolph Viewers Surmise One Lesson About Santa

“Remember the greatest lesson from Rudolph: Santa’s a d— until he needs you,” another one of Santa’s haters wrote.

“Watching rudolph the red nosed reindeer. santa is such a d—,” tweeted one person. “So rude!!! Honestly all the adults in that movie suck so bad. They’re so mean!”

Some viewers forgot how awful Santa was

“I forgot what an a-hole Santa was in Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” added somebody else.

Santa Isn’t the Only Controversial Rudolph Character, Though

“This is just your yearly reminder that the other reindeer in Rudolph were assholes,” one said.

“Watching Rudolph. Santa’s kinda a d—,” added another person. “The head elf is a d—. The snowman is judgmental, telling me what I ‘need” to have on my tree. This is pretty dated.”

“The older i get the less i understand why rudolph the red nosed reindeer forgave santa and the other reindeer,” tweeted yet another viewer.