'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' Bullying Discourse Gets Stirred up Yet Again
CBS aired the perennial Christmas classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for the first time during the 2022 holiday season on Tuesday night. As with every year, families enjoyed the wonderful stop-motion animation and classic songs from the Rankin-Bass production. In recent years, however, the special has also sparked debate over its bullying scenes and this year was no different.
Just as Johnny Marks wrote in the title song, Rudolph was bullied by his fellow reindeer because of his light-up, shiny red nose. They never even let poor Rudolph play in any reindeer games. It is not until Santa Claus asks him to use his nose to guide his sleigh on Christmas night that Rudolph earned the love of his colleagues. They shouted out with glee and let Rudolph know he would go down in history.
In the 1964 special, writer Romeo Muller and director, Larry Roemer expanded the story, revealing that Rudolph's bullying was so severe that he ran away into the wilderness. It was only there that he made true friends, including the elf Hermey. His new friends accepted Rudolph as he is. What made Rudolph unique ended up helping Santa, who has been criticized for fostering a hostile work environment by allowing the bullying to take place.
'Seasonal bullying docudrama'
Settling in for our annual viewing of the seasonal bullying docudrama, #Rudolph— jeffrey_r (@jeffrey_r) November 30, 2022
The bullying debate has not stopped CBS from airing Rudolph every year. In 2018, Corrine Conley, who voiced Dolly for Sue in the special, defended it in a TMZ interview. She noted that the special has a happy ending, just like the song, and suggested that the show helps bullies understand what is wrong about making fun of someone because they are different. After all, everyone is unique in their own way.
'Santa allowed that bullying'
Santa allowed that bullying. This some bull! #Rudolph #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— 🎅🏾Ho Ho Jo (@quietlionness) November 30, 2022
'The other reindeer in Rudolph were a—holes'
This is just your yearly reminder that the other reindeer in Rudolph were assholes— Meg ☘️ (@meg_ohgee) November 30, 2022
'The Reindeer... are soo mean'
THE REINDEER IN RUDOLPH ARE SOO MEAN TO HIM— morgan (@mocliffff) November 30, 2022
'I hate all of the other reindeer'
watching rudolph and let me just say i HATE all of the other reindeer— Alys🐞 (@alys216) November 30, 2022
Santa is 'as big a jerk as Grandpa Joe'
Santa refusing to eat, knocking on the elf song, passing judgment on #Rudolph for being different. Then acts all high and mighty when he needs Rudy's help to save Christmas. He's as big as a jerk as Grandpa Joe and his chocolate addiction. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer— Eric Willoughby (@willouej) November 30, 2022