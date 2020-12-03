'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' 'Murder' Scene Draws Laughs and Disbelief During CBS Airing

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS Tuesday night, and it provided the holiday cheer viewers love to soak up year after year. However, one infamous moment popped up again and spurred some humorous conversation. While the bullying scenes always spark backlash, an overlooked "murder" scene was noticed by viewers this time around.

At the end of the special, the misfit toys are tossed out a sleigh by an elf. However, one of those misfits is a bird toy. The bird can't fly; it can only swim. By chunking the bird into the sky without a parachute or umbrella to help it float down, the elf might have doomed the bird. Twitter users were quite to pick out the moment and revel in its silliness, with some also a bit surprised it took them so long to notice it. Scroll through to see some Twitter reactions to the moment.