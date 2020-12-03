'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer' 'Murder' Scene Draws Laughs and Disbelief During CBS Airing
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer aired on CBS Tuesday night, and it provided the holiday cheer viewers love to soak up year after year. However, one infamous moment popped up again and spurred some humorous conversation. While the bullying scenes always spark backlash, an overlooked "murder" scene was noticed by viewers this time around.
At the end of the special, the misfit toys are tossed out a sleigh by an elf. However, one of those misfits is a bird toy. The bird can't fly; it can only swim. By chunking the bird into the sky without a parachute or umbrella to help it float down, the elf might have doomed the bird. Twitter users were quite to pick out the moment and revel in its silliness, with some also a bit surprised it took them so long to notice it. Scroll through to see some Twitter reactions to the moment.
we have arrived at my favorite part of Rudolph...the end where the elf chucks the bird who can't fly out of the sleigh...every year I watch it hoping for an explanation, a clue as to why, and nothing. That poor, poor bird. pic.twitter.com/pasrCRL6eX— Gracie Waggleton (@graciewaggleton) December 2, 2020
we don't talk enough about how this elf murdered the bird who can't fly during Rudolph's end credits pic.twitter.com/mmolDqZQAX— Matt DiSanto (@mattdisanto_) December 2, 2020
My favorite part has always been when the demented elf throws the bird who can’t fly out of the sleigh 🤣😂 #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #Rudolph— Christie Randazza 🎄✨🎅🏼 (@Christie6187) December 2, 2020
Y'all about to see a murder. That bird only swims. #Rudolph— Tyrone Dudley, BCaBA (@TheOnlyTyronly) December 2, 2020
The Misfit Bird was thrown from the sleigh, and since he can't fly, fell to its death. #RudolphTheRedNosedReindeer #LiveTweetRudolph #Rudolph pic.twitter.com/2oQmFkDDVc— Rudolph (@Shinynosed) December 2, 2020
I still love the fact that at the end of Rudolph, that the elf in Santa’s sleigh throws the flightless bird out of the sleigh without the umbrella.. he gives every other toy an umbrella besides the bird that says earlier on in the movie that it can’t fly..— Angel (@Angel0Darkness) December 2, 2020
Rudolph is on. Spoiler alert. The flightless bird from misfit island is murdered during the ending credits. Merry Christmas.— Stanley Paul (@sshivell) December 2, 2020
We've established the Swimming Bird can't fly. So watch the Elf hold the umbrella away and push it to its death. These elves are f'd up! @dskolnick #rudolphtherednosedreindeer pic.twitter.com/Ob8PNGo5Fj— Mark Sweetwood (@MarkMSweetwood) December 2, 2020