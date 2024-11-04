‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ Not Airing on CBS After 5 Decades

Rudolph, Hermey the elf, prospector Yukon Cornelius, and the host of Misfit Toys will have a new home this holiday season. After half a century as an annual CBS Christmastime special, the beloved Rankin-Bass classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is switching networks and returning to NBC for its 60th anniversary.

Considered to be the longest-running holiday special in television history, the 1964 stop motion animated special is set to air on NBC on Friday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET, the exact same date it first premiered on NBC as part of the “General Electric Fantasy Hour.” An encore presentation will air on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Based on Johnny Marks’ 1949 song “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which was based on Robert L. May’s 1939 poem of the same name, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is by narrated Burl Ives as Sam the Snowman, who tells the story of Rudolph. Bullied by his fellow reindeer because of his light-up, shiny red nose and never allowed to join in any Reindeer Games, Rudolph leaves home and sets out on a fantastic journey, befriending Hermey, an elf who dreams of being a dentist, prospector Yukon Cornelius, and a host of Misfit Toys, all while trying to hide from the Abominable Snow Monster. Rudolph eventually returns home and saves Christmas when he uses his glowing red nose to guide Santa’s sleigh.

Along with Ives, the 1964 special also starred the voices of Larry Mann, Billie Mae Richards, Paul Soles, Stan Francis, Alfie Scopp, Janis Orenstein, Paul Kligman, Carl Banas, Corinne Conley, Peg Dixon, and Bernard Cowan. Following its 1964 debut, Rudolph ran on NBC annually through 1971 before moving to CBS, where it remained an annual Christmas classic for more than half a century.

The special’s return to NBC is reportedly the result of a new, multiyear licensing deal that, according to Vulture, saw the network gain the rights to the Rankin-Bass holiday specials, meaning Rudolph isn’t the only animated holiday favorite switching networks this year. Frosty the Snowman is also moving from CBS, where it has aired every year since 1969, to NBC. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the 1969 classic will air on NBC on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 p.m., with an encore presentation on Thursday, Dec. 12.

While both Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman will air on network TV this year, they will not be able to stream anywhere. However, those who miss the two airings of the specials will be able to rent or purchase them.