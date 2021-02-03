Why Netflix's 'Legend of Zelda' TV Show Was Reportedly Canceled

✖

Netflix has found massive success with the videogame turned television series The Witcher, which leads many to wonder whatever happened to the alleged live action adaptation of Legend of Zelda. Back in 2015, the WSJ reported that Netflix was developing the project hoping to capitalize on a "Game of Thrones for a family audience." A "source close to the project" explained that the planned show would feature the heroic Link rescuing the Princess Zelda and the land of Hyrule. The project never materialized. Legend of Zelda is a 19 game franchise that has an extremely devoted following, and is one of Nintendo's most fiercely guarded properties. So what happened to the show?

Comedian Adam Conover of College Humor and Adam Ruins Everything explained on The Serf Times podcast that an internal leak about the project spooked Nintendo into pulling the plug. At the time the series was announced, College Humor was working with Legend of Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo on a Star Fox claymation project in the style of Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr. Fox. The Star Fox project was eventually cancelled, and Conover remembered asking his boss why Nintendo pulled the plug.

"Oh, someone at Netflix leaked the Legend of Zelda thing," Conover said. "They weren’t supposed to talk about it. Nintendo freaked out ... and they pulled the plug on everything. They pulled the plug on the entire program to adapt these things." Nintendo guards its IPs like a dragon hoarding gold, and millions of nerds paid the price for some Netflix insider's loose lips. There are rumors that Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's long gestating sequel is gearing up for a Q2 release, but there is so far no official word from Nintendo.

The Zelda franchise is turning 35 this year, so it stands to reason that something significant is coming from Nintendo. One can't help but wonder how successful a Legend of Zelda show could have been. Netflix has made hits with Castlevania, Resident Evil and Sonic animated shows, not to mention The Witcher live-action and anime series, so there is clearly an audience. Additionally, streaming services are desperately trying to find the new Game of Thrones with a growing slate of new fantasy shows. Amazon is gambling on Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings in their upcoming slate, Netflix's Shadow and Bone is set to release in April, and HBO is hard at work on the Game of Thrones prequel, Blood of the Dragon. In an increasingly saturated market, do we even need Link and Zelda anymore?