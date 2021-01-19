Netflix: Everything Coming in February 2021

Netflix has big plans to drop a ton of new movies and TV shows onto its streaming platform as February approaches. While some titles will drop on February 1, others will forge their way onto the streaming giant throughout the month. As you wait out the cold weather from inside your warm and toasty living room, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series — and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed. Once you're finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in February, head over to see what's on the chopping block. With streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in February.

COMING 2/1 The Bank Job (2008) Beverly Hills Ninja (1997) Eat Pray Love (2010) Inception (2010) Love Daily: Season 1 My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) My Dead Ex: Season 1 National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989) The Patriot (2000) Rocks (2019) Shutter Island (2010) The Unsetting: Season 1 Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2 Zathura (2005) prevnext

COMING 2/2 - 2/8 Avail. 2/2/21: Kid Cosmic -- NETFLIX FAMILY Mighty Express: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES Avail. 2/3/21: All My Friends Are Dead -- NETFLIX FILM Black Beach -- NETFLIX FILM Firefly Lane -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/5/21: Hache: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Invisible City -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Last Paradiso -- NETFLIX FILM Little Big Women -- NETFLIX FILM Malcolm & Marie -- NETFLIX FILM Space Sweepers -- NETFLIX FILM Strip Down, Rise Up -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/6/21: The Sinner: Jamie Avail. 2/8/21: iCarly: Seasons 1-2 War Dogs (2016) prevnext

COMING 2/10 - 2/18 Avail. 2/10/21: Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman -- NETFLIX FILM The World We Make (2019) Avail. 2/11/21: Capitani -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Layla Majnun -- NETFLIX FILM Middle of Nowhere (2012) Red Dot -- NETFLIX FILM Squared Love -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/12/21: Buried by the Bernards -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Nadiya Bakes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hate by Dani Rovira -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL To All The Boys: Always And Forever -- NETFLIX FILM Xico's Journey -- NETFLIX FAMILY Avail. 2/13/21: Monsoon (2019) Avail. 2/15/21: The Crew -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/16/21: Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY Good Girls: Season 3 Avail. 2/17/21: Behind Her Eyes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Hello, Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/18/21: Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan -- NETFLIX ANIME prevnext

COMING 2/19 - 2/26 Avail. 2/19/21: I Care A Lot -- NETFLIX FILM Tribes of Europa -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Avail. 2/20/21: Classmates Minus -- NETFLIX FILM Avail. 2/21/21: The Conjuring (2013) The Conjuring 2 (2016) Avail. 2/23/21: Brian Regan: On The Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL Pelé -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY Avail. 2/24/21: Canine Intervention -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Ginny & Georgia -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2 Avail. 2/25/21: Geez & Ann -- NETFLIX FILM High-Rise Invasion -- NETFLIX ANIME Avail. 2/26/21: Bigfoot Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY Captain Fantastic (2016) Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM Crazy About Her -- NETFLIX FILM No Escape (2015) Our Idiot Brother (2011) prevnext

COMING SOON Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020) Sisyphus -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL Vincenzo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL prevnext

BINGE-WORTHY NETFLIX ORIGINALS TO ADD TO YOUR LIST: Before you can get your hands on those brand-new titles, check out these other fan-favorite original Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime. (Photo: Netflix) History of Swear Words: An education in expletives: the history lesson you didn’t know you needed. History of Swear Words, hosted by Nicolas Cage, is a loud and proudly profane series that explores the origins, pop culture-usage, science and cultural impact of curse words. Through interviews with experts in etymology, pop culture, historians and entertainers, the six-episode series dives into the origins of "F," "S—," "B—," "D—," "P—" and "Damn." History of Swear Words is available to stream on Netflix now. prevnext

'COBRA KAI' — SEASON 3 (Photo: Netflix / Jace Downs) Cobra Kai takes place 30 years after the events of the 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament, where a now-successful Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) struggles to maintain balance in his life without the guidance of Mr. Miyagi, and must face his previous adversary, down-and-out Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), who seeks redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai karate dojo. Season 3 premiered a full week early on Netflix in January, finding everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance. Season 3 of Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix now while fans anxiously await an announcement for a fourth season. prevnext

'BRIDGERTON' (Photo: Netflix) From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, Bridgerton follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dyvenor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market. Hoping to follow in her parent’s footsteps and find a match sparked by true love, Daphne’s prospects initially seem to be unrivaled. But as her older brother begins to rule out her potential suitors, the high society scandal sheet written by the mysterious Lady Whistledown casts aspersions on Daphne. Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), committed bachelor and the catch of the season for the debutantes’ mamas. Despite proclaiming that they want nothing the other has to offer, their attraction is undeniable and sparks fly as they find themselves engaged in an increasing battle of wits while navigating society’s expectations for their future. Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Golda Rosheuvel, Jonathan Bailey, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, Nicola Coughlan, Ruby Barker, Sabrina Bartlett, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Polly Walker, Bessie Carter and Harriet Cains and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The series is inspired by Julia Quinn’s novels. Fans are clamoring for a second season; in the meantime, Season 1 is available to stream now. prevnext