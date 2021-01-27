'Shadow and Bone' Premiere Date, First Look Revealed at Netflix
Netflix just released many new details about its upcoming fantasy series Shadow and Bone — including the premiere date: April 23, 2021. The series is based on author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, weaving her Shadow and Bone Trilogy and the Six of Crows Duology into one cohesive story. Fans now have their first look at the main characters rendered on-screen.
Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as "The Darkling" General Kirigan and Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker. The series takes place in a unique fantasy world based on Russia and other Eastern European cultures and centers around the Grisha, an army of magic users to manipulate certain elemental powers. They are led by The Darkling, who takes a strong interest in Alina, an orphan who discovers her Grisha gifts late in life.
"Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world," Bardugo said on Wednesday. "Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It's a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter, proving how much they do. And it's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters. These photos give just a tiny hint at what's in store – a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved."
Bardugo's books are already international sensations, so a dedicated fan base has been eagerly awaiting these glimpses of her words brought to life. At the same time, the series looks perfect for new fans to dive right in. Scroll down to see all of the Shadow and Bone teaser images, production stills and promotional posters released on Wednesday.
Mal and Alina
Archie Renaux plays Malyen "Mal" Oretsev," Alina's best friend since they grew up together in the same orphanage. The story begins with the two of them settling into life as foot soldiers in the military, though Mal finds the lifestyle more comfortable than Alina does.prevnext
'The Darkling' General Kirigan
General Kirigan, Leader of the Grisha. Shadow Summoner. pic.twitter.com/gGyfIdB24Z— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 27, 2021
The Punisher star Ben Barnes plays The Darkling, a.k.a. General Kirigan. A military genius and a Grisha with one-of-a-kind powers, he is hell-bent on leading humanity to overcome "the Shadow Fold," a plain covered in unnatural darkness, monsters and impassable nightmares right in the center of the continent.prevnext
Nina and Matthais
Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman play Nina Zenik and Matthais Helvar, respectively. For fans of Bardugo's books, their presence in these teasers gives some clue about how the Shadow and Bone Trilogy will be combined with the Six of Crows Duology.prevnext
Malyen Oretsev
Mal Oretsev, Tracker and rising star in the First Army. pic.twitter.com/mWXeV3SnbI— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 27, 2021
Mal is a fan-favorite character in the books, and is sure to be beloved in the TV show as well. A natural soldier, he quickly develops a specialty as a tracker and hunter.prevnext
Jesper, Inej and Kaz
The main trio from Six of Crows Kaz (Freddy Carter), Inej (Amita Suman) and Jesper (Kit Young) are not quite as refined as the military heroes of the other trilogy. For many fans, weaving their story into that of Alina's will keep the plot fresh in this adaptation.prevnext
Kaz and Jesper Posters
Kaz Brekker, Leader of the Crows. Always scheming. pic.twitter.com/eDN7Id8fT3— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 27, 2021
Jesper Fahey, Sharpshooter. 100% charming 100% of the time. pic.twitter.com/HjZtVFoBid— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 27, 2021
Posters give another look at Kaz and Jesper, hinting at their skills and swagger.prevnext
Alina Starkov
On April 23rd, Shadow and Bone comes to Netflix. Prepare to meet...
Alina Starkov, A Mapmaker. But perhaps much more. pic.twitter.com/2rkhVDyGMM— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 27, 2021
Playing Alina Starkov will be Jesse Mei Li's first role as a series lead, and fans already seem to agree she is perfect for the role. The actress appeared in All About Eve in 2019, and has two other projects on the way in addition to Shadow and Bone.prevnext
Inej Ghafa
Inej Ghafa, The Wraith. Beware of knives. pic.twitter.com/o0fNOrOmVb— Shadow And Bone (@shadowandbone_) January 27, 2021
Finally, Suman brings all the poise and danger to the role of Inej that fans are expecting. Like Mei Li, she is a relative newcomer to the entertainment industry, thoug she previously had roles on The Outpost, Doctor Who and Casualty, among others.prev