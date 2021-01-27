'Shadow and Bone' Premiere Date, First Look Revealed at Netflix

Netflix just released many new details about its upcoming fantasy series Shadow and Bone — including the premiere date: April 23, 2021. The series is based on author Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, weaving her Shadow and Bone Trilogy and the Six of Crows Duology into one cohesive story. Fans now have their first look at the main characters rendered on-screen.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Ben Barnes as "The Darkling" General Kirigan and Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker. The series takes place in a unique fantasy world based on Russia and other Eastern European cultures and centers around the Grisha, an army of magic users to manipulate certain elemental powers. They are led by The Darkling, who takes a strong interest in Alina, an orphan who discovers her Grisha gifts late in life.

"Shadow and Bone takes place in a very different kind of fantasy world," Bardugo said on Wednesday. "Think Imperial Russia, not Medieval England, repeating rifles instead of broadswords. It's a story about the people who have been told how much they don't matter, proving how much they do. And it's been incredible to see that story take shape on such an epic scale, the battles, the magic, but also the relationships between the characters. These photos give just a tiny hint at what's in store – a mapmaker with an extraordinary gift, the people who want to use her, the tracker who will do anything to protect her, and the team of thugs and thieves who are about to cause some very big trouble for everyone involved."

Bardugo's books are already international sensations, so a dedicated fan base has been eagerly awaiting these glimpses of her words brought to life. At the same time, the series looks perfect for new fans to dive right in. Scroll down to see all of the Shadow and Bone teaser images, production stills and promotional posters released on Wednesday.