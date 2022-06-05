Why 'Good Morning America' Was Missing All Its Hosts on Monday

✖

Viewers waking up Monday morning and turning on their TV to watch the latest episode of Good Morning America were left in a state of confusion after all three GMA co-hosts were absent from the show. Sitting in place of Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, and Robin Roberts were Weekend GMA hosts Whit Johnson, Linsey Davis, and Eva Pilgrim, who took over hosting duties for the daily ABC morning show. The abrupt switch up, which prompted plenty of comments online, left many viewers wondering why all three central hosts were absent from the show/

The answer is pretty simple. As Monday, May 30 marked Memorial Day, Strahan, Stephanopoulos, and Robert were given the day off to observe the national holiday, a day for mourning the U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces, as well as a bit of a well-deserved break. As the Weekend GMA team took over hosting duties for the day, though, Roberts wasn't completely absent. Roberts, who in April marked her 20th anniversary at Good Morning America, took to Instagram to post in honor of Memorial Day.

"Hope you're taking time to reflect on what this day means. Blessings to you and all you hold close to your heart," she wrote in the post. Fans were quick to chime in, with one GMA viewer writing in the comments section, "as always Robin, your gentle reminders from today's Daily Word and your heart. WE remember all family and loved ones and thosr who make it possible for us to continue to live in this great nat ion. Happy Memorial Day to you, Sweet Amber and Lil'Man Lukas." Another person added, "remembering the fallen heroes from my small hometown. May they Rest In Peace."

Following their long weekend, Roberts, along with co-hosts Strahan and Stephanopoulos, were back at the news desk Tuesday. Strahan on Wednesday documented his morning on Instagram, where he posted a photo of himself behind the GMA desk. In the caption he wrote, "it was a coffee and tea type of morning! LOL."

As Roberts, Strahan, and Stephanopoulos enjoyed their long weekend and returned to the studio, GMA reporter Amy Robach jetted off to London. Robach is on scene covering the ongoing Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth, who marks 70 years on the throne this year. The celebrations kick off this week with the annual Trooping the Colour parade.