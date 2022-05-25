'Good Morning America' Favorite Is Nowhere to Be Found on the Show

✖

Good Morning America fans are wondering where Rob Marciano is, as the meteorologist has been absent from the show. The Sun reported that Marciano typically works as Good Morning America's weekend forecaster, as Ginger Zee assumes the role during the week. However, since he has not appeared on the broadcast as of late, some viewers are starting to wonder whether he was either promoted or left the program at some point.

The Sun pointed out that several fans have taken to social media to question whether Marciano is still a part of the Good Morning America team. One viewer wrote, "Anyone else really misses Rob Marciano on GMA Weekend? Wonder what happened [sic]." Another shared, "If Rob Marciano is definitely off GMA – it's sad that you can't give him the proper send-off. Meteorologist lives matter! If he decided he didn't want anything, that's fine." According to The Sun, they reached out to Good Morning America in regards to Marciano's role on the show, but they did not hear back by the time the article was published.

Marciano not only serves as the weekend meteorologist on Good Morning America, but he is also the senior meteorologist on ABC's World News Tonight with David Muir. As of right now, Marciano still has both of those positions listed on his Instagram bio. Before joining Good Morning America and ABC, he worked as a co-host on Entertainment Tonight and worked as a weather and news anchor on CNN.

For the past few days, Good Morning America has also been without its other meteorologist — Zee. She recently shared that she and her two sons, Adrian and Miles, tested positive for COVID-19. On Instagram, she told her followers, "COVID cubed in the house. Me and the kids will be laying low. Everyone is feeling tired and stuffy but okay -- I'll be out for a bit to keep everyone safe. Hope you all stay healthy and safe." Zee later shared an update and wrote that despite the fact that the family was doing well as they battled COVID-19, they dealt with a major household problem when their sewer pump failed. Luckily, her husband, Ben Aaron, was able to jump into action, complete in goggles and a face mask, to take control of the situation. After taking a step back to recover, Zee has since returned to the Good Morning America studio.