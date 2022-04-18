'Good Morning America's Robin Roberts Celebrates Major Career Milestone

✖

Robin Roberts is marking a major career milestone. The long-time news anchor on Thursday marked her 20th anniversary at Good Morning America and co-anchors Michael Strahan, George Stephanopoulos, Ginger Zee, Lara Spencer and Sam Champion helped her celebrate the special occasion.

As ABC's top-rated program kicked off the day on Thursday, the GMA studio was decked out with cutouts of Roberts, who began the morning by reflecting on her time with the news program. Roberts began contributing to GMA in 2005 before moving to full-time news anchor in 2002. In 2005, she was named a GMA co-anchor. Reflecting on her journey, according to PEOPLE, Roberts said she is incredibly "grateful and truly humbled," calling her time with GMA "wonderful." Speaking to her co-anchors, Roberts added, "to be with you all ... I am so abundantly blessed. I don't know how this happened. I'm just really grateful at this moment."

The @GMA team reflects on the fun and heartwarming moments they have had with @RobinRoberts over the years! 💛#RobinGMA20https://t.co/3cpb5n2lJZ pic.twitter.com/ypBPwupH9y — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 14, 2022

Throughout the show, GMA continued to celebrate Roberts with special messages from her co-stars. Stephanopoulos called Roberts "the heart of GMA," adding that she "as a special connection to the audience, and all of us. I'm always feeling, if I could be half the woman she is ... and I don't think anyone comes close, always bringing endless energy and two dazzling decades of dancing." Strahan added that Roberts makes him "want to be a great teammate. For someone who has been in this business for as long as she has, she still has the energy about her that's like she's here for her first day."

Roberts was even shown some love from celebrities. Grammy winner Indie. Arie, who co-wrote a song with Roberts called "A Beautiful Day," thanked Roberts "for the walk, showing us that life is a journey not a destination. Michelle Obama applauded Roberts' "humor and grace, your curiosity and compassion. Oh, and your one-of-a-kind smile," USA Today reported.

In addition to the Thursday on-air celebrations, a permanent plaque was installed in New York City's Times Square with Roberts' name on it. Roberts revealed the location has an extra special meaning, as she was "standing in this spot when we were told we were No. 1. I have felt No. 1 from day one of these 20 years, working with all of you. This is a drop-the-mic moment."