Robin Roberts Teases 'Special Assignment' Amid 'Good Morning America' Absence

✖

Robin Roberts is off on a "special assignment" as the Good Morning America host hits the road amid her absence from the morning show. Thursday, Roberts revealed during her regular morning message and prayer video she shares on Instagram that she would be on the road this week, meaning her followers would have to go without her daily dose of wisdom.

"Glam fam and I, we're not going to be with you next week," she revealed at the close of the video. "We're hitting the road for a very special assignment, but we will be back before you know it." While Roberts didn't tell her followers where she would be heading off to, commenters speculated she was traveling to the UK to cover Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee for GMA. The Jubilee kicks off June 2 and runs through June 5 as the country honors the 96-year-old Queen with parades, concerts and other celebrations designed to honor her historic reign as the longest-reigning monarch in UK history and the first to reach a Platinum Jubilee. If Roberts is indeed one of the reporters tapped to cover the celebrations for GMA, viewers will definitely see her on their screens, if not in the way they're used to her appearing.

Roberts also took time away from GMA this week to honor her late father, Colonel Lawrence E. Roberts, on Memorial Day. The journalist's father broke barriers as one of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first Black aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps, which would eventually become the U.S. Air Force. "Hope you're taking time to reflect on what this day means," Roberts shared in a Memorial Day post on Instagram. "Blessings to you and all you hold close to your heart."

Forgoing her usual "Monday Motivation" prayer message, Roberts shared instead a photo of her own daily reading. "I may lay flowers on a grave site or participate in a sacred ceremony," the text read. "No matter how I remember, the love and respect I hold in my heart keep these dear ones alive forever in my mind and heart. In a spirit of gratitude and respect, I resolve to fill this day with love, light, peace, and respect."